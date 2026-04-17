The 5 Most Valuable Funko Pops Ever Sold (#4 is the Ultimate Stan Lee Homage)

Funko collectibles have become a massive phenomenon, with conventions, comic book stores, fan events, and, of course, the internet flooded with new characters and designs all the time. Major franchises like , , DC, and countless others are heavily represented in these products, but Funkos include smaller movies, shows, and fandoms as well.

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While the average Funko Pop might run someone around $20, the ultra rare Funkos can be significantly more expensive than that. Of those expensive, rare Funkos, which run in the thousands of dollars, these 5 are the most valuable (in terms of rarity and expense) of all time—and one of them is a brilliant homage to Marvel legend Stan Lee.

5. Clockwork Orange (Standard)

The fifth most valuable Funko Pop of all time, according to toynk.com, is the standard edition of the Clockwork Orange Funko. Like the rest of its overall most valuable counterparts, this Funko is very rare, with licensing issues meaning that only 12 remain available today. Because of that rarity, this Funko comes with a jarring $35,000 price tag.

4. Stan Lee Superhero Platinum (Metallic)

One of the most sought after Funkos is the Stan Lee Superhero Platinum Funko Pop with the metallic design. There are many exceptional things about this Funko, one of which is how it honors Stan Lee by making him a superhero, like the myriad heroes he created throughout his time with Marvel. This Funko is also incredibly rare, with only 10 having been released at LA Comic Con in 2017. Even more remarkable, Lee himself signed all 10. Unsurprisingly, those details come with a major cost, ranging from $18,000 to $25,000.

3. Freddy Funko As Tony Stark (Metallic)

Yet another Marvel tie-in, the third most valuable Funko Pop is the San Diego Comic Con exclusive of Freddy Funko—the mascot of the Funko brand—as Tony Stark/Iron Man in a metallic finish. Only 12 of these were ever made, and it is likely that rarity, along with the popularity of both characters, respectively, that led to the successful sale of one of these Funkos at the price of $43,000.

2. Clockwork Orange Glow-In-The-Dark

The second most valuable Funko is actually a different variation of another Funko Pop already on this list. Like the standard Clockwork Orange Funko, the glow-in-the-dark version is among the rarest and most expensive, in part because of the same licensing issue. The glow-in-the-dark form, however, is valued at up to $60,000.

1. Willy Wonka And Oompa Loompa Golden Ticket 2-Pack

Finally, the single most valuable Funko Pop is the Willy Wonka and Oompa Loompa Golden Ticket 2-pack, which has a staggering $210,000 price tag. This pack was yet another San Diego Comic Con exclusive, and only 10 were ever made. Just as is the case in the movie on which this Funko Pop is based, these Funkos were only available through golden tickets hidden in Funko-branded chocolate bars.

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