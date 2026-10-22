DC’s Original Suicide Squad Was Nothing Like the Movies (But One Character Has Survived Every Reinvention)

Writer John Ostrander didn’t create DC’s Suicide Squad in 1986, he reinvented them. The team debuted in 1959 in the pages of The Brave and the Bold #25 with not only a different line-up, but a different mission. This original “Suicide Squad” was a government-sponsored team of scientists, led by military liaison Colonel Rick Flag Junior, investigating paranormal activity and combatting other threats from the frontiers of science. Far from a reluctant team of super-villains turned government operatives, the Silver Age Suicide Squad were a hand-picked assortment of the best minds in their field – though with an important caveat: each member carried a death wish, brought on by the guilt of each being the sole survivor of a tragic accident. And while neither this concept nor its successor, a World War II-set “Suicide Squad” feature in Star-Spangled War Stories, bear much resemblance to the modern team on a first glance, they carry a surprising influence over the better-remembered Suicide Squad’s history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s that influence that keeps Brave and the Bold #25 a major collector’s item to hardcore DC fans, one of the rarest major keys of DC’s Silver Age. For reasons ranging from evolving collector culture to the number of copies in circulation, comics published prior to 1960 are significantly rarer than those published after – making any already-sought after key from those early years of the Silver Age into a grail. Hakes has just opened up bidding on a copy CGC graded at a 2.0, with the auction set to close in two weeks time. The majority of surviving copies appear in this or similar low-grade, which is rare enough in any condition that most collectors are more willing than usual to overlook condition. The CGC’s current population report for the comic lists only three hundred and ninety graded copies in existence, compared to more than eighteen hundred copies of the Justice League’s debut just three issues later.

How the Silver Age Suicide Squad Combined Two Extinct Comic Genres

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

The Brave and the Bold Suicide Squad stories were in a mold that comic fans call “scientific adventurer” stories. In a template set by the Challengers of the Unknown and perfected by the Fantastic Four, these comics would revolve around a small team of daring adventurers who would explore the frontiers of science, discovering monsters, aliens invaders, and other incredible phenomenon. For the most part, they lacked traditional super-villain antagonists, and tried to root their storytelling (however loosely) in “real science” – reflective of a science fiction boom that was also happening on big and small screens during the same era. Scientific adventurer comics bore the unmistakable influence of the creature-on-the-loose and science-gone-wrong sci-fi horror that filled theaters in the late fifties, and which went out of fashion around the same time as these comics.

Brave and the Bold #25’s storyline, the “Three Waves of Doom” culminates in a confrontation with a giant dinosaur, its appearance modeled at least in part off of Ray Harryhausen’s Rhedosaurus from 1953’s The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms. It sets the template for the rest of the Brave and the Bold Suicide Squad stories: a strange phenomenon is detected – in this case a mysterious, rapidly-expanding red hot wave of an unknown substance. With the scientific acumen of teammates Hugh Evans and Jess Bright, they’re able to halt the wave’s expanse with an experimental freeze weapon – only for an enormous reptilian monster to emerge from the frozen wave’s core and begin wreaking havoc. As conventional weapons fail against the creature, Flag resorts to a last-ditch plan, luring the creature onto a rocket and launching it into the sun. The menace is ended, the Squad live to fight another day, with the rest of their adventures following the same outline: mysterious phenomenon, phenomenon turns into / turns out to be a monster, monster is defeated in a death-defying stunt.

It worked well enough for two three-issue runs in Brave and the Bold, from issues #25-27 and again from #37-39. In this era, Brave and the Bold was a “try-out book,” lacking a set recurring character and instead used to test the waters for new concepts before investing money in launching a new title. Along with its sister title, Showcase, Brave and the Bold served as the testing ground for most of DC’s scientific adventurer titles: Challengers of the Unknown, Rip Hunter – Time Master, and the Sea Devils in Showcase; the Suicide Squad and Cave Carson in Brave and the Bold. After DC decided now to move forward with a Suicide Squad comic, the team faded into obscurity. Flag made his sole other major pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths appearance as members of the “Forgotten Heroes,” a team appearing in Action Comics and DC Presents and consisting of characters left behind in the Silver Age (including Rip Hunter, the Sea Devils, and Cave Carson).

The concept was revisited for a recurring feature in war anthology comic Star-Spangled War Stories beginning with issue #110. Under the slightly different name of the “Suicide Squadron,” this team, led by Flag’s father, Rick Flag Senior, was a unit made up of military convicts, dispatched on high-risk missions in exchange for a pardon – if they survived. The high-casualty missions usual involved sending the Suicide Squadron (who also counted G.I. Robot among its members) to “Dinosaur Island,” a South Pacific atoll filled with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Dinosaur Island was a regular feature in Star-Spangled War Stories, which pivoted to featuring “soldiers vs. monsters” stories with its ninetieth issue in an effort to distinguish itself from the numerous other war comics being issued by DC and other publishers. Today, it boasts a dedicated cult following from comic fans, and issues command a premium aftermarket price.

Why John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad Reboot Was Almost a Completely Different Comic

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

Ostrander wasn’t even aware of the original Suicide Squad when he began conversations with editor Robert Greenberger about writing for DC. He had pitched Greenberger a revival of the Challengers of the Unknown, which Greenberger revealed was already under development with a different writer. Instead, Greenberger suggested “How about Suicide Squad? It only appeared for five issues of Showcase a million years ago and nothing is being done with it.” Ostrander initially hated the name, but then was struck by the possibilities it presented: the only ones who would join would be those who had no other choice. Who doesn’t have any other choice? Folks in prison. Supervillains who’ve been caught. How do they get out of prison so fast? The Squad.” Per Ostrander’s version of events, he was unfamiliar with the Star-Spangled War Stories incarnation of the team, and instead named The Dirty Dozen and Mission: Impossible as his inspirations for the comic’s stories and tone, as well as earlier DC title The Secret Society of Super-Villains.

Ostrander’s re-imagining of the team was a certified comic book cult favorite, inspiring countless adaptations in the decade since its 1987 launch. It’s easy to see why: the conceit is brilliant, enabling a writer to tie in disparate threads of continuity from virtually any two points in the DC Universe just by the team’s nature. It enables characters and worlds to interact that otherwise never would, integrating elements of forgotten Bronze Age titles Richard Dragon, Kung-Fu Fighter and Shade, the Changing Man one issue, and then pitting C-list Flash and Batman villains against the forces of Apokolips in the next. At its core, the “new” Suicide Squad retains the DNA of the old, still a title about a disparate band of misfits trying to make good on their past sins – real or imagined. The Brave and the Bold #25 is the first appearance of a character (Rick Flag) and a concept, each strong enough to stoke the fires of a great writer’s imagination. It’s that history that DC fans are bidding on with the upcoming Hakes auction, and it’s that history that makes it one of the most sought-after comics of its era.

Did you know about the Suicide Squad’s Silver Age secret origins? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!