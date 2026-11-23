Action figure collectors today sometimes forget how good we have it. Today’s world of collector-focused toylines means any property, no matter how obscure, is fair game for an action figure line. But going back a few decades, this was hardly the case: conventional wisdom held that the primary target for any toys were children, and as such, any toyline had to be something manufacturers could see kids wanting. Doctor Who, despite being a decades-running staple of British television, somehow avoided almost any toy merchandising during its original, twenty-six year lifetime. Denys-Fisher (Mego’s U.K. affiliate) released a small range of Doctor Who figures in 1977 and 1978; several companies offered Daleks; but for many collectors, the dream was an extensive, Star Wars-style line of characters from across eras and Doctors.

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Model train manufacturer Dapol finally delivered in 1987, although with perhaps underwhelming results. That didn’t stop Doctor Who fans from turning out in force to collect the line – at least at first. The Dapol Doctor Who line was plagued with problems, both with the figures themselves and with their production. The line weathered the cancellation of the series, constant manufacturing delays, and a factory-destroying fire before Dapol lost the Doctor Who license in 2002. Their figures are badly painted, oddly articulated, and sometimes questionably accurate to the series. But like Kenner’s Star Wars line or Mego’s Star Trek, collectors look back fondly on the Dapol era, a time when there was thrill to just having a figure of a character like the Third Doctor or the Master. Today, the Dapol line may have been surpassed by Character Options’ still-running 5” Doctor Who line, but Dapol’s figures are still collected passionately by long-time Doctor Who fans, evidenced best by the nearly four-digit asking price for this 1987 TARDIS set.

The Surprisingly Short History of Doctor Who Toys Before Dapol

Image courtesy of BBC.

Film and television tie-in toylines were largely avoided by manufacturers up until the 1970s. While this isn’t to say they didn’t happen, they usually consisted of low-cost, low-risk items, and not the kinds of elaborate action figure ranges we’ve come to expect. Doctor Who was no exception: while the series was immediately popular with children, British toy companies capitalized modestly. In the 1960s, Louis Marx manufactured several Dalek toys, but no accompanying Doctor or companions. The Marx Dalek was ubiquitous on U.K. shelves for years, and actually ended up in the series on two occasions. For the serials Evil of the Daleks and Planet of the Daleks, scores of the Louis Marx figures were put in the background of shots to make Dalek armies look larger. The Marx Dalek was the only figural Doctor Who toy produced for nearly fifteen years, with Denys Fisher providing the first-ever articulated action figure of the Doctor himself in 1978.

The Doctor was based on Tom Baker’s iconic incarnation of the Time Lord, complete with his signature scarf. He was accompanied by then-current companions Leela and robot dog K-9, still fan-favorites fifty years on. The assortment of “villain” characters included the perennial Dalek, a Cyberman, and the K-1 Robot from Baker’s inaugural episode, the creatively titled “Robot.” Boxed or loose, the Denys Fisher figures and TARDIS are incredibly rare and collectible, with the Dalek and companion Leela valued at up to $1k mint in box. The Denys-Fisher TARDIS operated under the same principle as Mego’s Star Trek transporter playset, making figures “disappear” inside with the push of a button. Around the same time, Palitoy manufactured a talking Dalek and talking K-9. K-9 is the rarer of the two, and is a surprisingly detailed and screen-accurate item for its era. Despite arriving at the show’s arguable ratings peak (as well as its high-water mark creatively, if you ask many fans), neither the Palitoy nor the Denys-Fisher range were especially popular.

Dapol inherited the license at a ratings and creative nadir. Their line came to market in 1988, just in time for the series 25th Anniversary. In celebration, Dapol incorporated not only the series’ current Doctor (Sylvester McCoy), companion (Bonnie Langford’s Mel), and adversaries, but an assortment from across its history. By 1988, the series was running on fumes, having narrowly evaded cancellation in 1985. The first wave consisted of the 7th Doctor, Mel, K-9, the bat-like alien Tetrap, and four different Daleks. Dapol’s Daleks would be the longest-running and most expansive aspect of the line, with some two dozen Dalek variations produced in the fourteen years they held the Doctor Who license. The second wave arrived in 1989, just before the cancellation of the original series. It included the 4th Doctor (sans-scarf, a complaint of collectors for thirty-seven years and counting), companion Ace, a new Cyberman, and first-ever figures of Dalek creator Davros and the 2nd and 3rd Doctor foes the Ice Warriors. Bizarrely, the Ice Warrior came with an accessory reused from Hasbro’s G.I. Joe line.

Two subsequent waves of new figures followed, bringing fans the 3rd Doctor (Jon Pertwee) and Roger Delgado’s incarnation of the Master, the “Melkur” statue from The Keeper of Traken, and four more aliens: a Time Lord, a Silurian, a Sea Devil, and a Sontaran. The alien sculpts are regarded as Dapol’s best work, detailed and fairly screen-accurate. Their human (and Time Lord) characters were criticized for soft likenesses and poor paint applications. Plastic quality and articulation were concerns across the line, the figures were brittle and prone to breakage. The line was rounded out by a TARDIS playset, at first just capturing the “police box” exterior of the vehicle, later resculpted to fold-out into the TARDIS’s interior, complete with plastic console.

How a Warehouse Fire & 2005’s Doctor Who Revival Changed Everything

Image courtesy of bbc.

While the fourth wave marked the end of the articulated line, a few unarticulated figures were produced in roughly the same scale as the articulated figures. These consisted of the 2nd Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and a Troughton-era Cyberman as seen in episodes The Moonbase and Tomb of the Cybermen. A planned “Whomobile” vehicle for the 3rd Doctor was cancelled following a devastating 1994 fire at their primary factory, this also ended production for most of the figures. Prototypes for a 1st Doctor figure and a Yeti (from the 2nd Doctor serial The Web of Fear) were also cancelled; numerous rumored additional companions and aliens also failed to materialize. Dapol continued to sell a limited number of characters (mostly surviving product from before the fire) and new Daleks up until 2002, when they lost the license. Character Options partnered with the BBC to take over the dormant license ahead of Doctor Who’s 2005 return to screens, and still produce Doctor Who figures to this day.

Character Options lived up to their name, releasing extensive product support for the 2005 season and the years after. For the first five seasons of the modern series, fans could expect that virtually every monster, alien, or adversary they saw on-screen would have an accompanying action figure; as well as a generous helping of companions, guest stars, and variants of the Doctor. In 2008, they expanded the range to include characters from the original series, and became the first-ever line to issue figures of every canon Doctor up to that point (the exception, of course, being Peter Cushing’s Doctor from the 1960s theatrical films Dr. Who & The Daleks and Daleks Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D). As Doctor Who’s popularity has ebbed and flowed, the quantity of releases coming from Character Options has changed accordingly, but that same dedicated collector base that supported the Dapol line have kept the Character Options range running. This year, Character Options has finally issued the Yeti as a build-a-figure, making good on the promise of both Dapol’s prototype and their own long-delayed figure of the villain.

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