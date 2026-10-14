Former Doctor Who Boss Predicts the Exact Time a New Actor Will Take Over the Iconic Character

Doctor Who fans have been having a rough time as of late. The Disney+ era of the iconic sci-fi series started out as a bright spot with the return of showrunner Russell T. Davies and Disney’s money to take the show to new heights (and audiences). However, the brightness dimmed fast with the era ending after just two seasons and a chain reaction that has left the venerable franchise in an uncertain place. Now, however, things could be looking up as Davies offers a prediction of when we’ll get a new Doctor, a new companion, and new Doctor Who. And, if he’s right, the wait won’t be too long at all.

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During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show (via Variety), Davies — who departed the franchise earlier this year — said that next summer is when we’ll see forward motion on new Doctor Who, including production. “You’ll start to see production with a brand-new Doctor, a brand-new companion, summer next year,” Davies said.

New Doctor Who Next Summer Is Good News (But Will It Actually Happen?)

Hearing Davies, who is the man behind the 2005 revival of the 63-year-old series and returned again in 2023, speak so confidently about the future of Doctor Who is good news for fans. Even though he officially stepped away from the franchise this summer after the BBC cancelled a planned Christmas special, Davies has a unique understanding of Doctor Who and one can safely assume probably has an idea of what plans might be in motion. However, plans are not necessarily set in stone and that’s where the “next summer” comment might not fully convince Whovians. In September, the BBC launched a competitive tender, opening things up for pitches from producers to reboot the series. There’s been no news as to how that has gone just yet, though it’s been reported that Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio submitted a bid.

Even if the bid process works out and we get an announcement of who will be the next to guide Doctor Who soon, it might not get the series to the previously announced broadcast target of 2028/2029. The BBC has been clear that they are looking for a contemporary reboot of the iconic series, one that will give the Doctor a “distinctive” new companion and will somehow manage to thread the needle of being both new and fresh while honoring everything that came before. It is a very tall order and may not be quite as straightforward as fans might hope and could in theory push any major announcements beyond next summer.

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That said, Davies’ comments show confidence that we haven’t seen the last of Doctor Who. Between his thoughts and the BBC’s efforts to find a new producing partner, it’s clear that no one has given up on the franchise. It’s just going to be a bit of a waiting game to see how it all comes together — a waiting game that will, hopefully, end next summer.

Do you think Davies has the right of it and we’ll have major Doctor Who announcements next summer? Let us know where you land on this in the comments.