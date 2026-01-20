Loungefly’s New Minnie Mouse Collection Lets You Rock Her Iconic Look

Loungefly is no stranger to taking iconic characters and converting their looks into wearable fashion, but one character they keep coming back to is Minnie Mouse. As we approach her centennial anniversary in just a few years, the iconic Disney character is getting yet another distinct new line of bags and accessories from Loungefly. These news pieces let fans embrace the red and cream aesthetic, while continuing to let you “rock the dots” like so many other iconic Minnie Mouse-inspired fashion. These officially licensed Disney Products are available now and feature their own hidden Minnies for fans to spot while carrying them around.

Minnie Mouse Rock the Dots Coquette Tote Bag – $80

Rock the dots with your new favorite tote bag! This tote is red and cream. You’ll find embossed polka dots all over the bag. You’ll also find some polka dots on Minnie Mouse’s 3D bow and the straps! The front pocket is in the shape of Minnie Mouse’s silhouette. Satin ribbons add an extra sweet touch to the bag! Embody your favorite Disney fashionista with this tote!

Features: Polyurethane with satin trim; Sturdy shoulder straps; 3D bow, applique, embossed, satin ribbon, and printed details; Coordinating interior lining.

Minnie Mouse Rock the Dots Coquette Handbag – $75

Say hello to your new favorite handbag! This bag is SO cute and inspired by Disney’s Minnie Mouse! All over the body of the bag, you’ll find an embossed pattern of Minnie Mouse’s silhouette! The handle has a scrunchie-like texture, and there’s a super cute polka dot bow attached to the handle! This piece makes an adorable fashion statement while adding some Disney magic to your day!

Features: Polyurethane with satin trim, 3D bow, embossed, and printed details, Sturdy top handle, and coordinating interior lining

MSRP: $75

Minnie Mouse Rock the Dots Coquette Mini Backpack – $90

Who’s ready to rock the dots again with Disney’s Minnie Mouse?! This mini backpack is cream and red. You’ll find embossed polka dots on the front pocket. Over the rest of the bag, you’ll find Minnie Mouse silhouettes. Satin ribbons add extra cuteness to the side pockets and 3D applique ears. There’s also a red bow with white polka dots between the ears! You’ll also find satin details on the straps. It’s a super cute accessory to add some Minnie Mouse magic to your day!

Features: Polyurethane with satin trim; Sturdy top handle; Adjustable shoulder straps; 3D bow, applique, embossed, satin ribbon, and printed details; Coordinating interior lining.

Minnie Mouse Rock the Dots Coquette Flap Wallet – $42

Super cute Disney Minnie Mouse style is here! This wallet is perfect for any Minnie Mouse fan that wants to add a fashionable touch of Disney magic to their day. This wallet is cream and red. On the front, you’ll find an embossed pattern of Minnie Mouse silhouettes, 3D ears, satin ribbon details, and a polka dot bow! The back of the wallet is red and features dark red polka dots! Inside, there are seven card slots and one clear ID slot! Show off your love for Disney every day!

Features: Polyurethane with satin trim, 7 card slots & 1 clear ID slot; 3D bow, applique, embossed, satin ribbon, and printed details, and coordinating interior lining