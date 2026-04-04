Disney’s live-action remakes have been immensely successful, both at the box office and in terms of casting. Many of Disney’s live-action films have featured stellar casts overall, but there are several castings that were complete perfection the moment they were announced, and after watching the finished film, they all delivered. That’s why we’re breaking down 7 times Disney’s live-action remakes were perfectly cast.

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7. Melissa McCarthy – Ursula

The Little Mermaid is one of Disney’s most iconic animated films, and it also happens to include one of Disney’s most well-known villains. That villain is Ursula the sea witch, and when the film was announced, one name started quickly circulating as perfect to bring the villain to life.

That actor was Melissa McCarthy, and the minute she was officially cast as the character, it felt like a wonderful combination. After seeing the film, that was accurate, as McCarthy fully embraced the devilish villain’s personality and brought her own flair to it for a dynamic performance. The effects were on point as well to bring the character from the original to the screen, but McCarthy did the rest, and she hit a home run.

6. Emma Stone – Cruella

One of the earlier live-action remakes for Disney was Cruella, which dove into the character’s early life and what led her down the path to the Cruella De Vil we know from 101 Dalmatians. The previous live-action 101 Dalmatians featured Glen Close in the role, so someone was going to have to bring their A game to bring this iconic character to life with their own style.

It turns out that it was completely possible with the casting of Emma Stone. Even those who weren’t exactly sure they wanted an origin story for Cruella were confident that Stone was a brilliant pick to play the character, and she brought an unexpectedly empathetic element to the villain while also leaning into the unhinged side of the character’s personality. Stone was perfect for the role, and this performance and this film will likely be more and more appreciated with time.

5. Billy Eichner – Timon

The Lion King stacked the cast with big names for its anticipated remake, and two characters got a lot of attention when they were announced. That’s because few duos are as beloved as Timon and Pumbaa, and they also had classic voices thanks to the performances from Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella in the original film.

Then it was announced that Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen were going to be the new voices in the live-action film, and while fans were unsure about Rogen initially, everyone thought Eichner was a perfect choice for Timon, and the film proved that theory right. Eichner was hilarious as Timon, and he was a perfect complement to Rogen’s Pumbaa, so much so that they stole the film every time they were on screen.

4. Naomi Scott – Jasmine

When you’re talking about Disney Princesses, few are as beloved as Princess Jasmine, so it was always going to be a challenge to find the right person for the role. When the live-action Aladdin started its casting process, there were two immediate questions to answer, which were who is playing the Genie, and who is playing Jasmine.

While Will Smith’s Genie is more divisive, the film found its Jasmine in the talented Naomi Scott, and she was wonderful in the role. Scott conveyed Jasmine’s compassionate heart and brought even more depth to the character, while also delivering one of the film’s best songs in the new addition Speechless.

3. Luke Evans – Gaston

Moving back to the villain side of things, Beauty and the Beast has a longtime favorite antagonist in Gaston, and he’s one of the most boisterous and egotistical characters in Disney’s catalog. When it came time to cast someone who could bring those elements to life on the big screen, Beauty and the Beast knocked that choice out of the park.

Disney would reveal that Luke Evans was playing Gaston in the highly anticpated remake, and played the role brilliantly. Not only did Evans bring the pompous ego, but he also had the ability to bounce from smarmy charm to unexpectedly menacing on a dime, and that combo helped create a finale that was as thrilling as it was intense.

2. Bill Murray – Baloo

The Jungle Book was the live-action adaptation that really set Disney off and running, and it had a truly all-star cast bringing those iconic characters to the big screen. When you have a cast that includes Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, and Scarlett Johansson, you could go with any of them as perfect castings. That said, there’s one actor and character combination that fans knew would deliver from the moment it was made official.

That combination is Billy Murray as the delight bear Baloo, and to no surprise, Murray was amazing in the role. Murray’s Baloo was every bit the laid-back and always living in the present character that fans loved in the original film, and even though some elements of the story were changed, Baloo’s dynamic with Mowgli was always at the heart of it, and Murray had a vital part to play in that working so well on the screen.

1. Emma Watson – Belle

Here we are at the number 1 spot, and I can’t think of someone who fits this list more than Emma Watson being cast as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. Belle is an icon when it comes to Disney Princesses, and while part of that is due to the film’s wonderful songs and that all-time dance in the ballroom, none of that works without Belle’s heart at the center.

Watson played the role to perfection, displaying her warmth, her courage, and her heart for helping others throughout the film and with any combination of characters. She also brought added depth to Belle’s story with her family, and that came through in the performance and had an impact on the evolving dynamic with The Beast. It never felt like someone was playing Belle on the screen, but that Disney had actually found the real Belle and said, “Please be in our movie”, and that’s the biggest compliment I can offer.

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