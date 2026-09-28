LEGO Leak Reveals First Look at Upcoming Dragon Ball Set

A new leak has revealed the first glimpse at LEGO’s upcoming Dragon Ball lineup of products. After months of rumors, LEGO confirmed earlier this month in a short teaser trailer that it would soon be collaborating with the storied anime series. Despite this confirmation, though, LEGO didn’t reveal extensive details on what these upcoming Dragon Ball models would end up looking like. Now, thanks to product images that have hit the internet in advance, we have a better idea of what to expect from this crossover.

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Coming by way of @BrickTapNews, a pair of images have shown our first look at the Shenron & Goku LEGO set. Planned to release on November 1st, this LEGO set is expected to be #11390 and will contain 1,764 pieces in total. As for the look of the model, it’s rather self-explanatory and features a sprawling version of the dragon Shenron from Dragon Ball. Goku then comes in minifigure form and is seen riding on a cloud outside of Shenron. The base of the set then features all seven Dragon Balls that Shenron is seen emerging from, along with the iconic logo of the original series.

You can check out these pictures of the Shenron & Goku LEGO set for yourself here:

Here’s your first look at Icons 11390 Shenron and Goku! Arriving on shelves November 1st!



Remember: Dragon Ball gets an Icons set, Dragon Ball Z will be getting an entire theme next year! pic.twitter.com/GvKtFFtoYX — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) September 28, 2026

As for its price, leaks indicate that this LEGO Dragon Ball set will retail for $180. While a bit pricey, this cost is well in line with past releases that we’ve seen from LEGO throughout 2026 that come with a similar number of pieces. With this in mind, it’s clear that LEGO isn’t going to price gouge potential customers who have patiently been waiting for Dragon Ball models to come about.

Moving forward, leaks claim that this Shenron & Goku LEGO model is merely the first of many that are planned to come about. In 2027, LEGO will be expanding its offerings with an entire lineup of playsets related to Dragon Ball Z. While specifics on what these sets will include have yet to be divulged, we’ll almost certainly get recreations of some of the show’s most iconic moments and battles. Additional minifigures for characters like Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo, Gohan, and numerous others will undoubtedly be included with these sets as well. While it might take a few more months for LEGO to officially announce these upcoming toys, we’ll be sure to update you if we learn more here on ComicBook.

What do you think about this upcoming Shenron & Goku LEGO set? Are you planning to pick it up for yourself, or are you holding off until more Dragon Ball products are released in the future? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts in the comments section below.