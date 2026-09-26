Yu-Gi-Oh to Finally Make LEGO Debut With the Coolest Idea Possible

LEGO Ideas has become a popular, community-focused space for fans to submit their personal projects using LEGO bricks, as well as enter into competitions voted on by fellow fans. While many of these competitions have had entries themed after popular anime series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, and even fan-made Dragon Ball creations amassing thousands of votes, LEGO hasn’t really hosted anything catered specifically to anime fans before their recent Yu-Gi-Oh!: It’s Time To Duel contest, which had LEGO fans creating their best work using the famous manga-turned-popular trading card game.

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The LEGO Ideas Review Board selected five absolutely stellar constructions representing the series and pit them against each other in a fan vote to see which would climb its way to the top. Each of the fan-made creations were absolutely stunning, but one build in particular from LEGO Ideas user Step_On_a_Brick ended up being crowned the winner.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! LEGO Ideas Winner Re-Imagines The Anime In a Whole New Way

Courtesy of LEGO Ideas

Titled “The Heart of the Cards – Exodia,” the Grand Prize winning creation features a scarily accurate build of Yami Yugi and his most powerful monster literally stepping out of the cards used to assemble it in the anime. According to Step_On_a_Brick, who created the statuette, the build used approximately 1913 LEGO bricks to complete, with the absolute maximum allowed for the LEGO Ideas contest being 2000. As noted by the creator of the winning build, the central structure is designed to be able to rotate. Plus, the arms and legs are posable. As part of winning the competition, there’s a chance that Step_On_a_Brick’s construction will be used as a framework to create a real-life LEGO set, in this case, one created in collaboration with TOEI Animation as an officially licensed Yu-Gi-Oh! product.

As of writing, there are 75 fan-designed LEGO Ideas winners that have been officially produced as sets by LEGO, whether that be for wide retail availability, or as a promotional product. Of these, around 42 of the officially produced sets have tied into third-party materials, including set 21348 designed for Dungeons & Dragons, 21331 for Sonic the Hedgehog, which reimagines the iconic Green Hill Zone into a LEGO set, and 21339, which turns the set of BTS’s music video “Dynamite” into a LEGO set. Should Step_On_a_Brick’s Yu-Gi-Oh! creation be produced into a full set, it would technically be the first time there’s been an official LEGO set based on an anime, with LEGO’s One Piece sets technically being based on the live-action series from Netflix, not the anime.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Has Been Making a Major Comeback With Anime Fans

Courtesy of Konami Animation

In addition to being a classic anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! has managed to retain its status as one of the best-selling trading card games in the world, with there being a resurgence of interest in the series as collectors around the globe have begun hunting down high sought after cards from vintage and modern sets. Konami Animation has also been working on a brand-new animation project for Yu-Gi-Oh! with the highly-anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh! CARD GAME CHRONICLES which aims to adapt major moments throughout the trading card game’s lore.

There are also plans for a special art exhibition to open in Japan to showcase the original work of Kazuki Takahashi, the original creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! that will be opening in late December 2026. Included in the exhibition is a special animation to commemorate the franchise’s 30th anniversary featuring Yami Yugi and other iconic characters from the anime and manga, which was directed by Eri Osada. While there have been no official announcements regarding a longer anime series being released following the conclusion of Yu-Gi-Oh Rush!!!, the series still has plenty left to offer to its fanbase after three decades of dueling.