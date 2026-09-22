It’s Official, Dragon Ball Releases First Look Teaser for New LEGO Debut

It’s now official as Dragon Ball is teasing its own LEGO set with a first teaser hyping fans up about what’s to come. Dragon Ball recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and as a result has been making a huge comeback with all sorts of new projects in various stages of production. Not only is the anime returning with a new remake series this Fall, but it’s also in the works on a brand new anime series coming in the near future.

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Dragon Ball is going all out with even more releases as LEGO is now teasing an official set is on the way. While it has yet to reveal what this new set will look like, the first teaser is putting the titular Dragon Balls front and center as a much fuller announcement is likely coming our way very soon. And that’s already great news considering that Dragon Ball fans have been experimenting with all sorts of fan designs and LEGO creations through the past decade already.

What to Know About Dragon Ball’s New LEGO Set

Unfortunately very little concrete details have been revealed for Dragon Ball’s new LEGO set as of this time, but it’s still a great thing for fans to keep an eye out for. There are tons of potential locations and iconography that could get their own brick designs, and fans have been pitching what those could look like for several years at this point. But it’s likely going to start out small with maybe one or two potential sets for adult collectors before expanding out further as seen with the likes of other anime like Pokémon have done. So you might want to brace your wallets for what could be revealed.

Thankfully there’s still much more of Dragon Ball on the way as Dragon Ball Super is set to make its return to screens with a new remake series later this October. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be sharing new takes on the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs from the original TV anime series, and will be offering enhanced version of those original arcs with new visuals, sound effects, and more that are completely updating it all for a new generation of fans.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has yet to reveal its international release plans as of the time of this writing, but it will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan. We’re bound to get a major update soon as Toei Animation will be bringing the anime to New York Comic Con 2026 with a major panel. Taking place on October 8th, the new panel will be hosted by Monica Rial (English dub voice of Bulma) with Jason Douglas (English dub voice of Beerus) and Ian Sinclair (English dub voice of Whis) attending as special guests. Which means fans in attendance will want to take note.

Dragon Ball Super will also have something much bigger in the works with a brand new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has yet to reveal its release window or date as of this time, but it’s going to be adapting the first of the missing two arcs from the manga that have yet to get an official anime adaptation. There’s a lot on the way, so keep an eye out for what’s next.