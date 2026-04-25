New Trading Card Game Based on a Beloved 80s IP is Finally Headed to the US

From Pokemon to Magic: The Gathering and beyond, trading card games continue to remain popular with fans all around the world. While there are plenty of mainstays that show no signs of slowing down, there’s still room for new TCGs for fans to collect and enjoy. And now, fans in the United States will finally be able to enjoy a new TCG based on a beloved IP from the 1980s: My Little Pony. Beginning on May 1st, Kayou’s new My Little Pony Trading Card Game: Friendships Begin will be available in major retailers across the U.S.

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My Little Pony has been capturing the hearts of fans since the toys first debuted in 1982. Many TV series and movies later, the beloved characters finally have their own TCG. My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic is a new TCG co-developed by Kayou and Habsro. It launched in China back in April 2025, and now, a full year later, the TCG will be available for fans in the U.S. Starting on May 1st, major retailers like GameStop, Barnes & Noble, and more will carry the beautifully illustrated new TCG.

My Little Pony TCG Delivers Fast-Paced Gameplay and Stunning Artwork for Fans of All Ages

Image courtesy of Kayou and Hasbro

Fans who attended New York Comic Con back in October may have gotten a first look at the stunning new My Little Pony TCG. This preview was the game’s first appearance in the U.S. ahead of its full debut this year. Now, fans across the U.S. will have a new TCG to add to their repertoire. And if collecting cards featuring new illustrations of iconic characters like Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, and Applejack isn’t enough of a selling point, the innovative gameplay loop just might win you over.

My Little Pony TCG: Friendships Begin is designed to appeal to fans of all ages, matching the broad fanbase the characters have attracted over the years. It combines strategy, creativity, and, of course, friendship, with its 2-player gameplay. Using 70-card decks, players will move into the Adventure Area and use Story, Scene, and Character Cards to weave a unique tale. The player who finishes their story first wins the game, adding a competitive angle that’s unique to most battle-based TCGs. Rounds generally take roughly 20-30 minutes to complete, with gameplay suitable for ages 6 and up.

Image courtesy of Kayou and Hasbro

At launch, the line offers 6 different collectible starter decks, each themed around a different main character. The starter decks star Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Applejack, or Fluttershy. Along with these starter decks, players can collect boosters to expand the storytelling possibilities. There are a total of 68 different card types, with various rarities from Shining Ruby Rare to Shining Emerald Rare and beyond. That makes this a perfect new TCG for collectors who love chasing the thrill of finding that elusive pull.

My Little Pony TCG: Friendships Begin is already up for sale on the GameStop website, with additional major retailers to follow on Friday, May 1st. Each Starter Deck, which contains a ready-to-play themed deck and 3 booster packs, costs $19.99 USD.

Are you excited to start collecting these new My Little Pony trading cards? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!