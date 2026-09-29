Dragon Ball Officially Confirms Release Date & Price for LEGO Set Debut

Dragon Ball is officially going to be making its debut with its own LEGO set later this Fall, and has now officially confirmed the release date and price for the outing with a full look at what to expect. Dragon Ball is still hot off the heels of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Not only is the franchise gearing up to make its return to screens with brand new anime releases, but it’s coming to store shelves too.

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Dragon Ball fans have been waiting years for a potential LEGO set, and some have even been customizing their own ideas for some time while they wait. But thankfully the wait for that will soon be over as Dragon Ball has officially revealed a full look at their new collectible LEGO set, and it will be hitting store shelves on November 4th. Revealing that it includes a full display for Shenron with a tiny Goku minifigure included, you can check out the first full look at the set below.

Courtesy of LEGO Group

Dragon Ball: Shenron & Son Goku will be releasing as part of the LEGO Icons line on November 4th, and will be running for $179.99 USD. It’s recommended for adults aged 18 and up, and includes 1,764 pieces in total. The set sees a vision of Shenron being summoned from the seven Dragon Balls, and comes with a Goku (riding Nimbus) that can be attached and re-attached at different places across the statue. This is the first official Dragon Ball brand release with LEGO, and hopefully the first of many more to come considering what else is on the table.

Dragon Ball comes with a wide variety of memorable locations and characters, and fans have been customizing their own LEGO sets for these ideas over the decades. Now with this first official set making its debut, a successful run could lead to more collaborations of this type down the line. Especially when there are locations begging for the LEGO treatment like Kame House, Kami’s Lookout and much more. That would also open the floodgates to all kinds of other minifigures too.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball fans still have quite a lot more to look forward to this Fall outside of the launch of this official LEGO set. Dragon Ball Super is going to be making its highly anticipated return to screens with an official remake of the original TV anime series. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an “enhanced” version of the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs from the original TV anime series with updated animation, new sequences, enhanced souynd effects, music and more.

Dragon Ball Super has also announced that it will also be returning with a brand new anime series sometime in the future as well. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is a new series adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga release, which had never received its own anime adaptation before. Introducing a new villain to the series, Planet Eater Moro, no release window or date has been revealed for the brand new anime as of this time.

Are you going to be nabbing the Dragon Ball LEGO set? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!