Now that fans have got to see the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, excitement levels are sky-high. It’s looking like nearly everyone from the MCU will be joining the fight against Titan, but that number still pales in comparison to the amount of heroes who have taken part in The Avengers in the comic books.

Over the years, there have been nearly a hundred characters to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but who exactly are the mightiest? That’s the daunting question we’re answering today as we count down the 10 Best Avengers!

Which Avenger do you think is going to top the list? Check out the video at the top of the article to see who naps the top spot, or simply scroll down to see our choices!

10. Spider-Man

Starting off the list at No. 10 is every one’s favorite friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man. A lot of Avenger purists might hate that Spider-Man became a member of the team, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s a natural fit and an amazing addition, no pun intended. In all honesty, it’s surprising that it took so long. Spider-Man isn’t some gruff, loner type character a la Wolverine, and him helping out the others makes complete sense.

9. Vision

In the ninth spot is Vision. Even though he’s an android, his abilities make him nearly indestructible and everyone should count their blessings that he’s decided to be on the good side. Plus, his relationship with Scarlet Witch over the years has been one of the more interesting comic book relationships with the two now the proud parents of a couple of twins.

8. Hank Pym

As much as we all love Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, he’s not the original Ant-Man. Since we’re focusing on the comics here, Hang Pym as Ant-Man is a founding member of the Avengers and a much more vital component to the team, for better or worse. In recent years, he’s gone by a bunch of aliases and swapped sides a few times, but you can’t discredit his overall impact on the team.

7. Hawkeye

No. 7 is Hawkeye. While he doesn’t have the vast powers of his teammates, Hawkeye proves time and again that he’s probably the most reliable out of everyone in the group, and that’s a guy you need on your team. In fact, it’s arguable that the fact that he’s the most normal, average dude out of the bunch probably helps the rest of them stay a little more grounded.

6. The Wasp

In the upcoming Antman and the Wasp, Janet Van Dyne is going to be portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer . Expect her to probably take a back seat role compared to that of her daughter, played by Evangeline Lilly, but – in the comics, The Wasp is a founding member and always seems to inject optimism into the team when they need it most.

5. Hulk

Despite being a founding member of the team in the comics, Hulk has possibly spent more time fighting against the Avengers rather than helping them. Or at the very least, they’ve had to clean up a lot of the big green guy’s messes. Which, if you think about it, really shows just how valuable he is when he actually fights on their side.

4. Black Widow

If this list were the 10 Deadliest Avengers, Natasha Romanoff would definitely be No. 1. But it isn’t, so she’s No. 4 instead. The biggest issue with Black Widow is that her loyalty has been called into question many times, which makes sense considering her skill set, but Black Widow has actually come into her own as a valuable member of the team, even serving as the leader for a brief time.

3. Iron Man

As a founding member of the original team, and the guy who practically bank rolls the entire operations, Tony Stark’s contributions to the Avengers can not be understated. Truth be told, he might have been the top Avenger if he wasn’t constantly distracted by his personal demons. While every member of the team has their issues, Tony’s seem to noticeably detract from his duties more than the others.

2. Thor

The God of Thunder is a pretty busy God, what with protecting the nine realms and all, but since day one, Thor has always made The Avengers one of his top priorities. Naturally, we’ve seen a lot of changes from all of the characters since their original incarnation, but none have grown quite as much as Thor, who’s become a complicated deity that, turns out, is very much in touch with his humanity.

1. Captain America