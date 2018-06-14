When Pixar partnered with Disney in 1995 to release Toy Story, they raised the bar, not only for children’s animation, but for film-making in general. Their thoughtful stories have left an impression on audiences for over 20 years, and much of this is thanks to their many endearing characters.

Now that The Incredibles 2 is hitting theaters and we’re getting to see some of our old favorites again like Frozone and Elastigirl, we thought it might be to revisit some other favorites with the 10 Best Pixar Characters!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who’s your favorite Pixar character? Watch our video at the top of the page to see if we agree and then leave us a comment so we can discuss!

10. Bing Bong

Kicking off the list at No. 10 is Bing Bong from Inside Out . A huge part of what makes Inside Out so special is it’s message about how certain parts of your childhood have to die in order to grow into a new person. Growing up and leaving your childhood behind is always tough, but it was especially heart wrenching when Riley’s imaginary friend Bing Bong fades completely from her memory.

9. Edna

No. 9 is Edna from The Incredibles . Possibly the funniest character in the Pixar cannon, nobody explains why capes on superheroes is a bad idea better than Edna. Who knows what kind of wisdom she’s going to bring in The Incredibles 2.

8. Sully

At No. 8 is Sully. It can’t be easy to be a giant, terrifying sweetheart of a guy, but Sully pulls it off. Honestly, it’s hard not to like anyone who’s voiced by John Goodman.

7. Joy

Coming in at No. 7 is Joy from Inside Out. If you’ve ever watched Parks n’ Rec, then you know the unabashed optimism of Leslie Knope made Amy Poehler a perfect choice to play the positive emotion. She’s relentless in her pursuit to keep Riley happy and a huge part of what made the movie so good.

6. Mike Wazowski

No. 6 is Mike Wazowski. Probably the most adorable monster there’s ever been.

5. Buzz Lightyear

At No. 5 is Buzz Lightyear. Early on, he takes himself a little too seriously, but as the first Toy Story progresses and he realizes he’s all but a child’s toy, he grows on you to the point where it’s nearly impossible not to like him. If for some weird reason he still wasn’t you cup of tea, then there’s 0% chance that Spanish Buzz Lightyear didn’t steal your heart.

4. Dug

In the fourth spot we’ve got Dug from Up. The upbeat, eager-to-please pooch made everyone wish that talking dog collars were a real thing. In fact, if it wasn’t for him — SQUIRREL!!

3. Dory

No. 3 is Dory from Finding Nemo. The best whale translator in all of Pixar exemplifies what it means to be a generous pal, and her constant forgetfulness was ripe with comedic potential. Simply put, she deserved her own spin-off movie.

2. Wall-E

At No. 2 is Wall-E. The fact that an audience could fall in love with a character who goes an entire half-hour with no dialogue is a true testament to how well thought out Wall-E truly was. By the time Wall-E meets actual humans, it becomes increasingly clear that he might actually have more heart than all of them combined.

1. Sheriff Woody