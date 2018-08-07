10 Best Superhero Movies (For the Kids)

Lately, comic book films aimed at adults, like Deadpool and Logan, have become all the rage, but why won’t anyone think of the children!?
Luckily, there’s still kid-stuff like Teen Titans Go! To The Movies or The Incredibles 2 popping up that’s a fun wallop for the entire family. If you’re a responsible parent looking for more superhero flicks to share with your kids, we got you covered with this list – The 10 Best Superhero Movies for Kids!
And for the record, EVERYTHING on this list is rated PG.
10. Sky High
9. Powerpuff Girls: The Movie
8. TMNT
7. Batman (1966)
6. Big Hero 6
5. The Lego Batman Movie
4. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
No. 4 is Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. This animated film based off of the Animated Series is one of the best depictions of Batman there’s ever been, and a perfect way to introduce the young’uns to the Dark Knight. It’s a tad on the scary side for very young viewers, but not nearly as dark as the Burton Batman films and not quite as cerebral as the Dark Knight trilogy.
3. Superman
At No. 3 is Superman. The tagline for the film was “You will believe a man can fly,” and while those flight power special effects haven’t aged especially well, the real heart of the movie is in the performance of Christopher Reeve, bumbling as Clark Kent yet courageous as Superman. Even 40 years later, Christopher Reeve is who many people consider to be the shining definition of Superman.
2. The Incredibles
No. 2 – The Incredibles. We don’t even have to explain why this Pixar classic makes the list, right?