10 Best Superhero Movies (For the Kids)

Lately, comic book films aimed at adults, like Deadpool and Logan, have become all the rage, but why won’t anyone think of the children!?

Luckily, there’s still kid-stuff like Teen Titans Go! To The Movies or The Incredibles 2 popping up that’s a fun wallop for the entire family. If you’re a responsible parent looking for more superhero flicks to share with your kids, we got you covered with this list – The 10 Best Superhero Movies for Kids!

And for the record, EVERYTHING on this list is rated PG.

10. Sky High

Coming in at No. 10 is Sky High, a coming-of-age superhero flick from 2005 featuring Kurt Russell about a kid who realizes he’s attending a special high school for young superheroes. The movie seems to be often forgot about these days since the soaring popularity of Marvel movies took effect, but it’s still a solid outing if you want to watch something a little more kid friendly.

9. Powerpuff Girls: The Movie

No. 9 is The Powerpuff Girls: The Movie. Admittedly, it’s pretty much just a 90-minute long episode of the show, but it’s still more fun than it has any right to be. A lot of people mistakenly assume that the Powerpuff Girls are only for little girls, but there’s some comedy in there for the grown-ups to enjoy as well.

8. TMNT

In the No. 8 spot is TMNT. Set in the same universe as the 90’s live-action films, TMNT failed to re-popularize the franchise, which was a shame because this is a highly underrated Ninja Turtle outing (especially when compared to the disastrously horrible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, which no one but the smallest of children should ever be subjected to, and even that’s pushing it).

7. Batman (1966)

At No. 7 is Batman from 1966. Even over 50 years later, this movie is still silly and colorful enough to entertain even the smallest of kids. The late great Adam West famously puts a hurtin’ on a shark thinks to his nifty array of aquatic bat-sprays, and he also teaches us that “some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb.”

6. Big Hero 6

No. 6 – Big Hero 6. Not only is this movie featuring Hiro and his robot, Baymax, funny, but more often than not, it’s touching too, and an excellent choice to watch with the kids. While there have been some talks of a sequel, nothing concrete has been announced just yet.

5. The Lego Batman Movie

Coming in at No. 5 is The Lego Batman Movie. Who knew the spin-off from The Lego Movie about the Caped Crusader would be one of the funniest movies of the year? Only everybody who watched The Lego Movie, since Will Arnett ‘s raspy-voiced egotistical version of the Dark Knight stole the show in every scene.

4. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

No. 4 is Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. This animated film based off of the Animated Series is one of the best depictions of Batman there’s ever been, and a perfect way to introduce the young’uns to the Dark Knight. It’s a tad on the scary side for very young viewers, but not nearly as dark as the Burton Batman films and not quite as cerebral as the Dark Knight trilogy.

3. Superman

At No. 3 is Superman. The tagline for the film was “You will believe a man can fly,” and while those flight power special effects haven’t aged especially well, the real heart of the movie is in the performance of Christopher Reeve, bumbling as Clark Kent yet courageous as Superman. Even 40 years later, Christopher Reeve is who many people consider to be the shining definition of Superman.

2. The Incredibles

No. 2 – The Incredibles. We don’t even have to explain why this Pixar classic makes the list, right?

1. Superman II