Every once in a rare while, fans are blessed with a truly great comic book movie villain.
Key word: “rare.” Because more often than not, we get stuck with awful one-dimensional villains in movies that completely ignore everything that made the character awesome in the first place. And why? When it comes to crafting an on-screen villain, the blueprints are right there in the comic books — so it becomes mind numbingly frustrating when movies still get it so, so wrong.
And that’s what’s on the table for discussion today as we list off the so-bad-they’re-bad baddies with the 10 Worst Comic Book Movie Villains!
Click on the video at the top of the article to see who all made the list, or feel free to scroll on down to read our choices.
10. Deadpool
9. Parallax
8. Dr. Doom
Just… no.
7. Malekith
6. Bane
But turning Bane into a mindless roided up zombie!? Every true comic book fan knows that was an unforgivable disservice to the character. Especially considering what Christopher Nolan and Tom Hardy were able to do with the character in The Dark Knight Rises (if you exclude the weird death scene and all.)
5. Blackheart
So in a way, it’s kind of impressive how “not scary” Wes Bentley is in the role. Horribly miscast, we’re sad to say that Blackheart isn’t the worst thing about Ghost Rider. No, that honor goes to Nicolas Cage’s wig.