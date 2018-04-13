10 Worst Disney Movies

When shuffling through the Disney canon (over 50 theatrically released animated films to date), there aren’t many of their movies that aren’t beloved by all, but every now and then, Disney will misfire and make a film that’s by no means a classic.

By that we mean, they might not be bad movies in the grand scheme of things, but for whatever reason, these Disney movies either didn’t resonate with audiences or they just flat out don’t stack up against the likes of true classics like Pinocchio or The Lion King, and have all but been forgotten over the years.

So why not? These are the 10 Worst Disney Animated Movies.

10. Tarzan

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Tarzan. Utilizing pop songs by Phil Collins, Tarzan isn’t a bad movie per say, but it was Disney’s attempt to copy the successful formula they’d capitalized on with The Lion King. And as the last movie of the Disney Renaissance Era, it just didn’t work nearly as well this time. The animation itself was amazing, and at the time, pushed the envelope, but it doesn’t even come close to comparing to the crossover hits Disney had landed all but a few years earlier.

9. Pocahontas

Most Disney cartoons are based off of fairy tales and for good reason. By the mid-nineties, Disney was riding high and could seemingly do no wrong, so give them credit for trying something new: Pocahontas was the first time Disney had based one of their films off of a real historical person and attempted to romanticize the story. While the animation is gorgeous, the movie ultimately trivialized the hardship suffered by the real life Pocahontas, and as a result, has aged very well.

8. Brother Bear

No 8 is Brother Bear. This movie was Disney’s attempt to return to the anthropomorphic animal tales that had served them so well in the past in movies like Bambi and The Lion King, and again, Brother Bear isn’t a bad movie. But when compared to everything that had become before it, it just doesn’t register as something that was truly special.

7. The Rescuers Down Under

At No. 7 is The Rescuers Down Under. This was Disney’s first theatrically released sequel, and some people prefer it to the original– in fact, an argument can be made that George C. Scott as the poacher, McLeach, is one of the most underrated villains in Disney’s canon, but it underperformed big time at the box office.

6. Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola actually had a big hand in designing the characters in Atlantis: The Lost Empire, but it was released during the summer of Shrek, and no other animated movie stood a chance, making sure this movie has all but become forgotten.

5. Treasure Planet

No. 5 belongs to Treasure Planet . Be honest, did you even know this wasn’t Atlantis: The Lost Empire ?

4. Dinosaur

No. 4 is Dinosaur. What should have been a technological animation milestone for Disney ended up becoming weighed down by wooden characters and a generic story that ultimately just wasn’t very good. T he first ever computer animated Disney feature couldn’t be more boring. Seriously – go back and try to watch this as an adult without falling asleep.

3. The Black Cauldron

The Black Cauldron was Disney’s attempt to capitalize on the rising popularity of fantasy films and in the process, copied the darker, brooding animation style of Don Bluth, an effort that it’s box office take proved to be misguided. In fact, several critics found it completely devoid of the charm for which Disney movies had been known.

2. Home on the Range

Possibly no children consider Home on the Range to be their favorite Disney movie. None.

1. Chicken Little