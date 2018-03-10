10 Worst Superhero Movie Costumes

For the most part, Hollywood has become pretty good at modernizing superhero costumes for the big screen while still staying faithful to their comic book counterpart. Recent costumed versions of Captain America, Iron Man, Batman, and more have been met with overwhelmingly positive fan approval.
But still… Every now and then, Hollywood gets it so, so wrong. Like really wrong.
And we’re celebrating these atrocities today with the 10 Worst Movie Superhero Costumes!
Does any particular costume spring to mind when talking about the worst? Watch the video at the top of the page to see if it makes the cut, or scroll on down to read about each abomination in greater detail.
10. Thor
Starting off the list at No. 10 is Thor from the 1978 made-for-TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns. Not even a God can pull of shoulder pads made out of goat fur. But since this was a made-for-TV movie in the seventies with what couldn’t have been a huge budget, we’re willing to let it slide a little.
But those brown leather pants…
Vincent D’onofrio had a better Thor costume in Adventures in Babysitting, and he was just a car mechanic.
9. The Punisher
8. Captain America
7. X-Men
6. Green Lantern
5. Steel
Not even a helmet that properly fit Shaq’s head would have saved this awful attempt to bring John Henry Irons’ to the big screen. But we’re not here to trash the movie – we’re here to trash the suit. The producers decided to ditch the bright red cape, the Superman symbol, and the fully face covered mask (though in the mid-nineties, there’s admittedly no way that wouldn’t have looked weird), and replace it all with something akin to a seven foot tall Tin Man.
4. Batman & Robin
Every joke you could make about these costumes has been made. But holy bat-nipples, what’s the harm in one more?