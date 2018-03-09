‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Star Levi Miller On Disney Inspirations

As Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time gears up for release, it brings a slew of young cast member to the screen growing up with an entirely different generation of Disney films than many of the adults who will bring their kids to this film.

Still, Wrinkle‘s 15-year-old Calvin actor Levi Miller remembers which films — and specifically some from Disney — inspired his young imagination as a child.

“When I was younger The Lion King was actually… Because my older sister’s from the 90s, so we sort of kind of watched those films when I was younger as well,” Miller said. “I remember watching Disney channel as well when I was younger because it was big back in Australia. It’s what we used to watch when I was younger.” Growing older, he also arrived at an appreciation for other adventurous titles which now are housed at Disney Studios. “Indiana Jones was a massive thing for me,” Miller says. “A massive one.”

In fact, what really stands out to Miller from the Indiana Jones movie is similar to the message A Wrinkle in Time will attempt to send to its young audience. “For Indiana Jones especially was the sense of adventure that it gives,” Miller said. “You know what I mean? It makes me want to explore. When I’m 18 I’m gonna try and travel the world and that’s largely because of watching Indiana Jones and sort of being inspired by it.”

Having not read A Wrinkle in Time until he became a part of the book’s live-action adaptation, Miller takes particular interest in the novel’s science-fiction aspects, some of which are glossed over in the film. However, as Miller notes, times have changed since Wrinkle was written, making the film an interesting experience for fans who also enjoyed the aspect of the novel.

“In a sense the thing that I really took from A Wrinkle in Time the book was the science fiction aspect of it, which was big for me and like the sort of physics and I found it was really cool, and I think this film portrays that very well,” Miller said. “So, that was a massive part of it for me, and I think really now because I’m doing physics at school and reading it now would be a big thing for me because it’s interesting. It’s the 60s.”

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018.