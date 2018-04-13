Abandoned Toys “R’ Us Used For Illegal Rave

Toys “R” Us stores are already in the midst of liquidation, but one particular store in the U.K. was about to be used for a much different reason.

On March 31 police arrested five people for trying to hold a huge rave in an abandoned Toys “R” Us. The Toys “R” Us was located in the Hounslow borough of West London, specifically at the Bull’s Bridge Industrial Estate. The event was touted as a “massive Easter Weekend rave” but had not started yet when police arrived (Variety).

It isn’t clear how the officers found out about the rave, but they confiscate a sound system from the premises as well as turned away partygoers that were showing up to the event.

“Police have closed down an unlicensed music event on Bull’s Bridge Industrial Estate, Hayes Road, UB2,” a tweet reads. “Sound system has been seized and several arrests made. Do not travel to this area as all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away.”

With stores closing both in the U.K. and United States, there will be plenty of other emphty buildings to use unfortunately, though most won’t have this fancy sign that reads “Raves “R” Us”. It was most likely created by the department (they evidentally have a sense of humor about these thigns), though if it was real then we can probably assume that was how they got caught.

As for those Toys “R” Us closings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toys “R” Us Dave Brandon lamented that things came to this point.

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations,” Brandon said. We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options.”

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way,” Brandon said Brandon. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys”R”Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

The U.K. side went into administration previously, though the Canada division is a separate entity, and will continue to be open for business.