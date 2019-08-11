Area 51 Raid Creator Announces Alien Stock Festival

If you’ve been on the Internet at all this past month, odds are you’ve seen something tied to the “Storm Area 51” Facebook event. The hypothetical gathering garnered millions of RSVPs and quite a few celebrity endorsements, despite initially being constructed as a parody. If you’re among those who still want to “see them aliens”, the event’s original coordinator has a backup plan in mind. Matty Roberts, who initially created the event, is now organizing an alien enthusiasts festival appropriately titled “Alien Stock”.

Alien Stock is set to occur from September 19th to September 22nd, coinciding with the September 20th date that the “raid” was initially jokingly scheduled for. The festival will take place in the town of Rachel, Nevada, which reported a population of 54 in the 2010 census and happens to be just 27 miles away from Area 51.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I want to make this something as a positive, enjoyable, safe and profitable for the rural area of Nevada,” Roberts told 23ABC News.

At the time of this writing, Roberts is hoping to continue to keep the event free, with the help of donations and sponsors.

“Profits would be fun, but I don’t want to be seen as a profit-driven guy. I don’t care about the money aspect, I never intended for this to become a real thing,” Roberts added. “Now, I want to make it fun and I think just capitalizing on it and making a ton of money just ruins the idea of the grassroots idea of it.”

The event is expected to include camping, music, art installations, and “surprise performances”. Whether or not that will include any of the celebrities that previously endorsed the raid – including Lil Nas X and Guy Fieri – remains to be seen.

“I never foresaw this happening to me at all,” Roberts said of the initial event’s popularity. “I have never done anything that has reached this scale of attention and it’s completely surreal and really cool.”

The city of Rachel, Nevada has reportedly already begun preparing for the event, even issuing a set of tips and tricks for those who want to attend.

“With the social media attention this event is getting we want to clarify a few points for those not familiar with this area.” their website reads in part. “Other than the Little A’Le’Inn, a small bar/restaurant/motel there are no services in Rachel. There is no gas and no store.”

“If you plan on attending the event you must be experienced in camping, hiking and surviving in a harsh desert environment and have a vehicle in good shape,” the statement continues. “You must be prepared to be completely on your own for food, water, gas etc. We expect cell service and the internet to be offline. Expect daytime highs in the 80’s and nighttime lows in the 40’s. It is not uncommon to go below freezing at night in late September.”

If you want to find out more about Alien Stock, you can check out the festival’s website here.