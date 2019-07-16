Nevada Law Enforcement Reportedly Preparing to Stop Area 51 Raid

In case you haven’t heard, more than one million people have logged on to Facebook to RSVP to an “raid” of the mysterious Area 51 Air Force base on September 20th in hopes of freeing some of the aliens being kept there. Whether this started as a joke or as a serious mission by some wild conspiracy theorist, it has become an Internet sensation over the last week, so much so that authorities now need to take precautions in case an actual threat arises.

TMZ is now reporting that Nevada law enforcement is preparing to meet any of these raids with significant obstacles, telling the site that that law breakers near the base will be dealt with accordingly.

Law enforcement in Nevada will be arresting anyone who commits a crime in or around Area 51 and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of local and military law. Local police are reportedly preparing to use non-lethal force on anyone trying to break into Area 51, including tear gas and pepper spray.

The event on Facebook is titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” and tells people that they can all work together to learn the secrets of our universe. “If we [Naruto] run, we can move faster than their bullets,” reads the description of the event. “Lets see them aliens.”

What people may be forgetting is that Area 51 is an active military base, so trying to break in and “find aliens” isn’t exactly the safest thing someone could do.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said in a statement (via Yahoo). “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets”.

If you’re thinking about joining these Area 51 raids, just do yourself a favor and log off Facebook for a little bit. There’s a great movie on Netflix called Evolution about people who find aliens in the desert. Just watch that instead, huh?