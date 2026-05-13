PlayStation Plus Adding 8 More Games in May 2026

PlayStation Plus is gearing up to add eight more games to the Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers next week. As of this moment, May’s free games for all PS Plus subscribers are live and include EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Nine Sols. It’s a fairly strong lineup this month, especially for those who happen to enjoy action games. If this slate doesn’t happen to resonate with you, though, then perhaps one of the upcoming arrivals on the PS Plus Game Catalog will.

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Going live next week on May 19th, PlayStation is pushing out a sizable new wave of games that Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to access. This group of additions is most notably headlined by Red Dead Redemption 2, which is Rockstar’s acclaimed open-world western. RDR 2 was previously on the PS Plus Game Catalog, meaning that this is the second time it’s joined the platform. Outside of Red Dead 2, other standout games include Star Wars Outlaws and Time Crisis, the latter of which is exclusive to Premium members.

Here’s the full lineup of upcoming games joining PS Plus:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5, PS4)

The Thaumaturge (PS5)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5)

Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged (PS5, PS4)

Entoria: The Last Song (PS5)

PS Plus Classics

Time Crisis (PS5, PS4)

While it’s great to see some standout games joining PS Plus soon, these new arrivals won’t come without a handful of losses. Previously, Sony revealed that it would also be removing eight games from PS Plus on May 19th when these new Game Catalog additions roll out. These losses will most prominently include Control, Mortal Shell, Sand Land, and two entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology. As such, if you’re at all interested in playing any of these games before they exit PS Plus, you have less than a week to do so.

When it comes to June 2026’s lineup of games for PS Plus, Sony hasn’t yet divulged what these will include. This announcement should be coming about two weeks from today on May 27th, though, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook to learn more about these impending additions at that time.

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