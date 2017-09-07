Avengers Opening Day Estimates At $65 Million

The Avengers is off an running at the box office, but it hasn’t set any records yet. The midnight opening took in $18.7 million, which topped the Dark Knight, but fell far short of the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 midnight opening record of $43 million. Early estimates from sites such as Variety are predicting around a $65 million opening day for The Avengers.If the $65 million opening day number holds then it will put The Avengers at number seven on the all time opening day list. It’s possible the Avengers could come in a little higher and move up the list, but the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 opening day record of $91 million is almost certainly our of reach.Does The Avengers still have a chance at breaking the all time opening weekend record? It’s possible as opening weekend estimates are still running between a low of $150 million and high of $175 million. With kids still in school, it’s not surprising that The Avengers couldn’t match the Friday take of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2, which opened during the summer. The big question is how well The Avengers will do on Saturday and Sunday when families with shool-age children are likely to attend.Update: The early estimates from Variety were a little low, read our Avengers opening day update for the official numbers.