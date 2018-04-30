Brandon Routh & Henry Cavill – Superman: Flyby Screen Tests

In 2004, director Joseph “McG” Nichol had met with many actors for the part of Superman/Clark Kent in Superman: Flyby, which was written by J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”). When McG narrowed the field down he had each candidate shoot test footage in the Superman costume. Some of the actors that tested for the role, include Jason Behr, Jared Padalecki, Michael Cassidy and two future supermen two future supermen, Henry Cavill (“Man Of Steel”) and Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”). In the gallery below, you can see images of Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill donning McG’s Superman: Flyby costume.

As you know, the film was never made. Warner Brothers had already spent a ton on pre-production for Superman: Flyby as well as other failed attempts like Tim Burton’s Superman Lives and wanted McG to film it in Australia due to their favorable tax rebates, but McG balked. This is because McG is petrified of flying and wanted to film the movie in New York and Canada.

