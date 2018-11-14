‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Says Walter White is Still Dead

AMC is all about the film business these days, following up their Rick Grimes-centric The Walking Dead trilogy announcement with news of a Breaking Bad film.

Fans of the hit television show are excited to dive back into the world of blue meth, but one major question looms over us: will we see Walter White again? Bryan Cranston has already said that he would be willing to return for a film, however, the “how” of it all is still in question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, has his work cut out for him. It’s hard to imagine Breaking Bad without Walter White, but bringing the character back from the dead would diminish the epic series finally. In an interview with Today on NBC, Bryan Cranston confirmed Walt is definitely dead. “What? Are they gonna show me on a slab or something,” he jokes, “That’s not exciting.”

Cranston made it clear that he’s not in the loop when it comes to the upcoming film, clarifying that he hasn’t seen a script and has “no idea” what the movie would look like. “There’s a lot of hyperbole swirling around that whole thing,” he adds.

When asked to clarify if he’d like to be in the Breaking Bad movie, Cranston looked directly into the camera and coyly declared, “I’d love to do a Breaking Bad movie.”

However, the actor’s schedule is currently filled up with shows in New York City until March. He’s currently starring in a Broadway play adaptation of the 1976 classic film, Network, alongside Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany.

While there aren’t many details surrounding the Breaking Bad film, we do know that the movie is set to follow Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul, who is confirmed for the film) after Walt helps him escape from the neo-Nazis, which has apparently been in Gilligan’s mind since the series ended.

Whether we see Walt in flashbacks or as a figment of Jesse’s imagination, it doesn’t sound like Cranston’s possible appearance will be as a resurrected Walter White. If anyone can make this work, it’s Gilligan, who just finished up the fourth season of Breaking Bad‘s spin-off series Better Call Saul. The fifth season is set to return in 2019.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are currently streaming on Netflix where you can also stream the first three seasons of Better Call Saul.