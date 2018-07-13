Build-A-Bear Workshop ‘Pay Your Age’ Promotion Halted Amid Chaos

As evidenced by the recent closures of Toys “R” Us stores, it is growing increasingly difficult to get people to come into brick and mortar locations to buy goods that they could potentially find more affordable on the internet. In hopes of drawing in customers, Build-A-Bear Workshop announced a promotion where young children could come to the store and pay their age to obtain a bear, which was poised to be a massive event. Unfortunately, there was such a strong turnout at locations across the country that the event had to officially be canceled merely hours after it began.

As seen in the above video, lines for the event quickly grew to tremendous sizes, complicating traffic flow at virtually every location.

The company issued the statement, “Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon.”

With some bears reaching costs of more than $30, the promotion was meant to appeal to young fans, as the younger you were, the less you had to pay. The lowest price one could pay was $1, resulting in immense discounts for anyone attending the promotion.

“On July 12, you can pay your age for any furry friend in the Workshop!* It’s easy – how old you are is how much your furry friend costs,” the initial announcement read. “It’s our biggest in-store deal EVER – and it’s a special offer for Bonus Club members. If you’re not a Bonus Club member, it’s free and easy to join! Join now to save time, or sign up in the Workshop! See you in the Workshop on July 12 – bring in the whole family and share the experience with #BuildABear!”

The company did note that this offer was valid “while supplies last,” which will likely be one factor they cite for those disappointed to have not gotten the chance to take advantage of the opportunity.

