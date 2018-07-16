‘Wynonna Earp’ World Expanding in New Yarn Stories Ahead of Season 3

SYFY is teamed with storytelling platform Yarn to create new content for Wynonna Earp, tied to the series’ season 3 premiere. Episodes launch today, leading up to the premiere as well as the series’ appearance at Comic Con International in San Diego.

SYFY will be deepening the world of Wynonna Earp by bringing short, text-only stories told in the voice of the characters to the Yarn App, where fans can experience bite-sized content in text message format, with three stories launching on July 13. One will post daily leading up to the season 3 premiere on July 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Leading up to the premiere, SYFY will have 10 Yarn vignettes that will play out in the form of text conversations between the characters on Wynonna Earp. These stories run the gamut from Waverly jealously texting Nicole after Facebook stalking Nicole’s ex, to Doc giving Jeremy a Poker tutorial, to Doc giving Nicole some black badge advice while tracking a Sasquatch.

All of the Yarn stories tease the big bad of Season 3, Bulshar, and allude to the strange transformation that Purgatory is experiencing.

The idea is that each piece of short-form storytelling can stand on its own as a brief snapshot from the world of Wynonna Earp, but when experienced as a whole, it paints a larger picture about where Season 3 is headed.

The series will be the final big TV panel of the day (unless one is added later) on Saturday, July 21. It will take place at 6:45 p.m. (PT, since the show is in San Diego) in room 6DE.

Given that the panel will take place the day after the show’s season premiere, it will presumably give the cast and producers, many of whom will be attending the panel, an opportunity to answer questions more specific to season three than they might have been able to do otherwise and tease even more of season three.

You can see the show’s official season three synopsis below.

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun in order to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all.

In Season 3, reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynonna and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.

Emily Andras (Lost Girl, Killjoys) developed the wildly imaginative series for television and serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox serve as Executive Producers along with IDW CEO & Publisher Ted Adams and IDW Entertainment President David Ozer, as well as Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

The third season of Wynonna Earp debuts on SYFY the day before their Comic Con panel, on Friday, July 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Due to a misunderstanding, this story originally indicated that there would be an event in support of the Wynonna Earp Yarn stories in San Diego next week. That is incorrect, and we apologize for any confusion.