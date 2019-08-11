Chipotle Is Testing Queso Again

When it comes to queso, Chipotle is totally in “never say never” mode. Despite ill-fated attempts at launching a warm cheese sauce over a year ago, the Mexican Grill is introducing a revamped product in three test markets. Starting immediately, the Queso Blanco is available at 52 locations spread between Dallas, Detroit, and San Diego for what the chain is calling a “limited time.”

Keeping with the Chipotle creed of fresh ingredients and no preservatives, this new type of queso uses a blend of Monterrey Jack and White Cheddar cheese mixed with Serrano, Poblano, and Chipotle peppers.

“Making delicious queso with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives is a tough project to take on,” Chipotle vice president Chef Nevielle Panthaky said in a press release. “We listened to our guests and worked tirelessly in our kitchens to make an even better tasting queso. We are proud to have created a delicious recipe for Queso Blanco that uses only high quality, real ingredients that you can pronounce and find in your own kitchens at home.”

According to the press release, Chipotle’s latest attempt at Queso Blanco is being tested using a “state-gate process,” which amounts to the company testing the product with real consumers in select markets before launching products nationally. The chain also points out in their release the initial response to the product is favorable, though social media chatter doesn’t particularly match up.

“Gave chipotle queso another chance and it’s still trash,” @tayyylorrann tweeted. @TheNameIsSlinky, on the other hand, is raving about the new recipe.

“If you go to chipotle and never tried the Queso Cheese, you’re missing out,” he said. “Nothing but facts.

Have you had the chance to try Chipotle’s new Queso Blanco? What’s your go-to Mexican Grill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things food!