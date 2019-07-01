Chuck E. Cheese is Now Delivering Pizza Party Packs Straight to Your Door through DoorDash

You want to have a pizza party but don’t want to have to stumble out of the house and drive somewhere, especially a jam-packed restaurant. We totally understand and hey, this is a judgment-free zone — we’ve been there. If you’re in the mood for some of the classic Chuck E. Cheese pizza, you’re in luck because the company is starting to test pizza party deliveries via DoorDash.

The 12-person party pack includes everything you need to have one heck of a time, including three large pizzas, a signature Chuck E. Cheese party cake, party decor, and the supplies needed to consume the aforementioned goodies. The pack comes in at just under $10 per person at $124.99 and is available exclusively through DoorDash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Chuck E. Cheese is already known as the expert in fun, so it’s a natural extension for us to be the first brand to deliver a kit of fun anywhere a group wants to gather,” Chuck E. Cheese marketing chief Ashley Zickefoose said in a press release. “Chuck E. Cheese is continually innovating to meet evolving consumer needs. We collaborated with Door Dash to create the Pizza Party Pack as a way to innovate within our growing delivery channel and bring a unique celebratory experience complete with food and decor directly to guests with one click.”

As it stands now, the pack is only available to DoorDash users in San Diego, although the company does plan to expand nationwide wherever DoorDash is available. If you’re in San Diego — say for San Diego Comic-Con later this month — you’ll be able to get free delivery on the app using promo code CECPARTY. The free delivery code is only available for the Chuck E. Cheese Party Pack and can only be used once between now and December 31st.

There is currently no timetable on when the pizza and game joint aims to launch the pizza party delivery service nationally. DoorDash is currently available in over 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada.

The latest new-age delivery efforts are another step in the brand’s increasing efforts to modernize its offerings, which includes updated renovations at hundreds of Chuck E. Cheese locations across the country. The company also mentions in its press release that it’s continuing to research potential opportunities to expand the brand internationally.