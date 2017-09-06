Creepily Realistic Avatar Na’vi Dolls

Pandora’s blue-skinned, humanoid creatures with cat-like features from James Cameron’s Avatar — the highest grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office, the top-selling Blu-ray disc of all time, and winner of three Academy Awards (nominated for nine) — have inspired Babyclon, a doll manufacturer, to create realistic silicone Na’vi babies.

In the 2009 original, Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully was a wounded former Marine confined to a wheelchair. His bravery and destiny help define a world he didn’t even know existed. As Jake’s relationship deepened with Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri, a fearless and beautiful Na’vi huntress, he learned to respect the Na’vi way and finally took his place among them.

The four Avatar sequels are planned to hit theaters during Christmas-time of 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023. Cameron plans to shoot the back-to-back-to-back-to-back, but currently, they are still in pre-production. They are being produced by Cameron and Jon Landau through their Lightstorm Entertainment. Worthington and Saldana will reprise their Avatar roles and Sigourney Weaver, who played Grace Augustine in the first film, will return to a “different” and “more challenging character” in the upcoming films.