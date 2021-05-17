The Lost Symbol: Peacock Releases First Trailer for Da Vinci Code Prequel Series

The origin story of beloved literary character Robert Langdon is coming to Peacock. A series based on Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, a prequel to the worldwide phenomenon The Da Vinci Code, was originally put into production at NBC. Earlier this year, however, the project was moved over to the Peacock streaming service and a full first season was ordered. We now have our very first look at the upcoming thriller, thanks to a trailer that was released on Monday.

While it was titled Langdon during its production at NBC, the series has changed it’s name to The Lost Symbol, matching the title of Brown’s best-selling novel. The series stars Ashley Zukerman as a young Robert Landon, the character played by Tom Hanks in all three of Ron Howard’s feature films. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Zukerman stars in The Lost Symbol alongside Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp. The series is written and executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers.

At this time, Peacock hasn’t announced an official release date for The Lost Symbol. The trailer simply indicates that the series is “coming soon.”

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” said Dan Brown. “We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

What do you think of the trailer for Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol? Will you be checking out the series on Peacock when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!