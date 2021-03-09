The Da Vinci Code Prequel Series Heading to Peacock

✖

Robert Langdon is coming to Peacock. The beloved character from the works of author Dan Brown, appearing in the likes of The Lost Symbol and The Da Vinci Code, will now have his own TV series on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. The project is called Dan Brown's Langdon, and it will follow the early adventures of the titular character, during the time that The Lost Symbol novel takes place.

Langdon was originally picked up to pilot by NBC, but the company ultimately moved it to the streaming service with a full season order. The series stars Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp. At this point, there is no word as to when Peacock is hoping to produce or release the first season. If you haven't signed up for Peacock yet, you can check out your subscription options right here.

The series is written and executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” said Dan Brown. “We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

Ron Howard directed three feature films based on the Langdon book series: The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. Each of the movies starred Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon.

