DC Announces New Crime Syndicate Miniseries

DC Comics has been gradually revealing new details surrounding its future, as the publisher will have a bit of a fresh start after the Dark Nights: Death Metal and Future State events. On Tuesday, the company announced the latest extension of that — and it involves an infamous group of super beings. Beginning in March, DC will be publishing a Crime Syndicate miniseries, which will be written by Andy Schmidt and have art from Kieran McKeown. The series is set to dive into the origin of the evil Justice League from Earth-3, an Earth that will be newly reborn after the rebuilding of the multiverse.

The series’ roster will consist of Ultraman, Super Woman, Owlman, Power Ring/Emerald Knight, Johnny Quick, and Atomica. Witness the true origins of the malevolent makers of mayhem known as the Crime Syndicate as a common foe unites them! But how long can alliances last between villains like these?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kieran and I were given a once a lifetime opportunity to build a world from the ground up,” Schmidt said in a statement. “We’re establishing the Crime Syndicate’s origin story for the first time—how and why they came together. And we’re not taking it lightly. You’ll find that you’ve entered a fully realized world—this is the story of the Crime Syndicate, but it’s also the story of Earth-3 and it moves fast and pulls no punches.”

Crime Syndicate will also feature a backup story showcasing the origin of Ultraman, which will be drawn by Bryan Hitch.

While the Crime Syndicate have made sporadic appearances in the comics since their debut in 2013 – and in video games such as LEGO DC Super-Villains – they have yet to officially anchor their own solo title. But given the team’s unique role in the new multiverse – and Owlman’s bizarre crusade during the event – it’s definitely a unique and understandable addition to DC’s coming slate.

The first issue of Crime Syndicate will be released on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, with a cover from Jim Cheung and a variant cover from Skan.

What do you think of DC releasing a Crime Syndicate miniseries? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!