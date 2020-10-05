DC Introduces an Absurd Green Lantern and Batman Hybrid

✖

Dark Nights: Death Metal is going full speed ahead in the DC universe, and it's left quite a lot of carnage in its wake. As much as Death Metal has destroyed and reshaped DC's multiverse, it has also introduced some unexpected new players into it, many of whom have been alternate versions of Batman from different parts of the canon. If the introduction of characters like Robin King, Batmage, and even B-Rex have left you wanting more, then one of the event's latest tie-ins is here to help. Dark Nights: Death Metal: Multiverse's End #1 introduced what might be the event's most ridiculous take on DC's Dark Knight yet. Spoilers for Dark Nights: Death Metal: Multiverse's End #1 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue revolves around a series of disparate characters from across the remaining multiverse worlds, who are desperately trying to fight off the attack from Perpetua. Midway through the issue, the heroes come face to face with Perpetua herself, who decides to unleash her "allies" from the Dark Multiverse to help fight off the heroes.

This leads to a surprising sight -- a pint-sized version of Batman, who propels himself through space in a rocket chair. As "baby Batman" explains on a broadcast to the remaining heroes, they either have the choice to surrender, or die at the hands of his Rainbow Batman Corps -- various iterations of the Dark Knight, each with a color palette and powers similar to the Green Lantern Corps. Baby Batman continues to make more of a unique impression, expressing that he'll skin the remaining heroes alive "to make a quilt for [his] crib."

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The heroes are (understandably) confused by this arrival, with Kid Flash questioning if the team is really going to beat up a baby. The fight still ensues, but it seems like the Rainbow Batman Corps are going to get the upper hand either way. This is, until Owlman reluctantly agrees to join the fight, after learning the truth about what happened to the previous incarnations of himself in the multiverse.

Owlman confronts Baby Batman, before blowing up explosives he launched on the remaining Earths of the multiverse. Baby Batman gets upset by this, rushing at Owlman to kill him, but Owlman wins the fight. In a somewhat self-aware moment, Owlman remarks that Baby Batman is "a dumb idea" that nobody is going to remember, while he - Batman's true evil reflection, is "too good an idea" to destroy in the multiverse. Baby Batman cries, before being killed in an explosion.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The arrival and death of Baby Batman are definitely some of the most surreal moments of Death Metal yet, which is saying something considering how outrageous the event has been thus far. And if fans have ever wanted to know what Batman, Green Lantern, and Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. would look like blended together, they now have their answer.

What do you think of Baby Batman in Dark Nights: Death Metal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!