DC Says Batman Is On Santa’s Nice List

“Where does he get those wonderful toys?” You ask? Well, apparently the answer is that Batman gets those wonderful toys — or at least the Tumbler, his Batmobile equivalent from the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight Trilogy — from Santa Claus. The Dark Knight can be seen in a new piece of art from comic book legend and DC executive Jim Lee, having just missed the Jolly Old Elf. Like in every ad you’ve ever seen from a used car lot at this time of year, the Tumbler is sitting there in a snow-covered landscape, near a beautifully-decorated tree and with a giant red bow around it.

Batman also gets custom, Bat-emblem-emblazoned car keys. And a certified spot on Santa Claus’s nice list for all the crimefighting he does, apparently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, try telling that to Kevin Conroy’s Earth-99 Batman from “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Of course, Lee’s piece of art also brings up some interesting questions: this is a Batman who wears a blue-and-gray costume with tights, but he’s got the Tumbler? Also, even with the tank treads and stuff, it’s going to be hard getting the vehicle down from that giant mound of snow. C’mon, Santa. Bruce owns ACRES of land. You can do better!

Anyway, it turns out that you can dress up like a bat and beat people up and still go on Santa’s nice list. So that’s pretty cool.

If you want to see more unexpected team-ups and crossovers, there’s almost certain to be a holiday one-shot of some kind coming to Walmart stores and/or the comics direct market in the coming weeks from DC.

There’s also the aforementioned “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the first three parts of which will be fully available on The CW’s website and CW Seed by tomorrow morning.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes.

The event is the most ambitious thing DC has ever attempted in live action, bringing together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series. It will wrap up its five-episode run on January 14.