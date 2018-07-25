Will Juggernaut Return in ‘Deadpool 3’?

The Deadpool franchise has earned a ton of Marvel Comics fans because of how much reverence it pays to the classic X-Men lore, especially with one of the major villains in the latest film.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Deadpool 2 not only featured the popular villain Juggernaut, but gave fans an epic clash between the super-strong mutant Colossus. But the fight ended with Juggernaut being deposed — though there is a chance for the character appearing again in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked if there’s a chance for Juggernaut’s return in a potential Deadpool 3 at San Diego Comic-Con, director David Leitch teased that there’s a strong possibility it could happen.

“I can speak to that, look closely when you buy the DVD… slow it down and look at the very last frame and it will answer your question!”

Juggernaut was portrayed on the big screen through a combination of Ryan Reynolds, who provided the voice, and the special effects artists who provided the imagery for the character. The result is probably the most accurate version of the X-Men villain that has yet to appear on screens, coloring of the costume aside.

Juggernaut previously appeared in various cartoons as well as in the third movie of the original movie franchise, X-Men: The Last Stand. The character was portrayed by Vinnie Jones in that film, and he was the brunt of many jokes — especially for his now classic line “I’m the Juggernaut, b*tch!”

The film was a hit among fans, becoming one of the most successful R-rated superhero movies of all time.

Stefan Kapičić, who plays Colossus in the franchise, expressed his excitement over being in the franchise, as well as being able to go up against one of the metal mutant’s greatest comic book foes.

“For me, it was amazing… working with David and Ryan was amazing. We went to new levels with Colossus,” said Kapičić. “I fought Juggernaut. I got to say, Pick on someone your own size, which I wanted to say. I had an f-word moment, which Colossus doesn’t say.”

It sounds like there’s a huge opportunity for the Juggernaut to appear once again in the future, especially with there being plans for an X-Force movie. Even if Deadpool 3 doesn’t plan out, there’s still a chance that we can see Professor Xavier’s meathead brother pop up.

Deadpool 2 premieres on Digital HD on August 7th, and will be on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.