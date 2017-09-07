What will Batman be doing following the Night of the Owls crossover? Well, DC has at least one answer on their blog today: going after Black Mask in the upcoming Detective Comics Annual #1.”This special Annual, written by Tony S. Daniel and illustrated by Romano Molenaar and Sandu Florea, pits the Dark Knight against the Black Mask—a Gotham City villain most recently seen during the Night of the Owls!,” Batman group editor Mike Marts told The Source, which is apparently still the name of DC’s blog in spite of no longer appearing on the website.The issue, which features the cover at left by Tony Daniel, will go on sale August 29.
Detective Comics Annual Announced
What will Batman be doing following the Night of the Owls crossover? Well, DC has at least one […]