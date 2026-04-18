EA Game Free With PlayStation Plus For Only 72 Hours

An EA game is currently free with PlayStation Plus, but only for the next 72 hours, and only via the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers. Those at the PS Plus Essential tier don’t have to worry about this imminent deadline because they do not currently have free access to the EA game in question. That said, once April 21 comes, neither will PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers either. After this, all PS5 users, whether they have a PS Plus subscription or not, will need to fork over $70 to the PlayStation Store to play the game.

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More specifically, between now and April 21, PS5 and PS5 Pro users with a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription can play EA Sports PGA Tour for free. The golf game was released by EA Tiburon in 2023, and remains the latest release in the series, which itself was the first entry in the EA Sports PGA Tour franchise since 2015’s Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour.

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2023 EA Game

When EA released the EA Sports PGA Tour back in 2023, it was received fairly well. To this end, its range of scores on Metacritic is 72 to 76, a solid return for a sports game. As you may know, sports sims don’t typically score very high compared to other genres. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, its rating is a bit lower, currently sitting at 2.96 out of 5 stars after more than 4,500 user reviews. And these lines up with its user review score on Steam and Xbox, so PS5 users are not outliers in this regard.

What’s worth noting, though, is that not only has it been free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but it was also free with Essential at one point. This is relevant because it’s given millions of PS5 users easy access to the game, and what’s consistently true is that games that are made free, games that remove barriers to entry, often suffer on the back end for it with their user review scores. And this makes sense. If you pay $70 for the game, you’ve probably done your research or are a huge golf fan, and by extension, are going to be content with your purchase. Those checking it out via PS Plus don’t have this same built-in interest. All of this is to say, perhaps its user review score would be a bit higher if it were never available via PlayStation Plus.

That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.