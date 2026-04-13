Neo Geo May Be Coming Back With a New Console

There may be some hope on the horizon for Neo Geo fans, thanks to a recently deleted ESRB rating suggesting that some new hardware may be on the way. The Neo Geo has long had a large fanbase of gamers who enjoyed the system’s diverse library of great fighting games, side-scrolling beat-’em-ups, shooters, and more, so whenever news of a potential release comes out, they can get excited. SNK Corporation, the company that launched the Neo Geo in arcades back in 1990, doesn’t release new hardware often, so even the smallest hint at something new has fans interested.

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On April 10, 2026, @yoshinokentarou posted on X that a temporary listing on the ESRB rating page, which had already been deleted, indicated a future console. The post featured the notation “NEO GEO AES+,” which refers to the home video game console system. SNK released the Neo Geo MVS, its modular arcade cabinet, in 1990. For the home console market, SNK released the Neo Geo AES in North America the following year; the hardware could play the same games with an adapter. Regardless, the post and the reference to PLAION GmbH, which manufactures the Atari 2600+, suggest we might get a new Neo Geo system.

Could a Neo Geo AES+ Mini Be on the Way?

Image courtesy of SNK Corporation & Unico

Fortunately, the now-deleted page was archived and is still online as I write this. It’s for Samurai Showdown V Special, which the ESRB rates M (Mature 17+). It lists the platform as the Neo Geo AES+, and that’s very interesting. SNK has released several smaller versions of its hardware in the past, including the Neo Geo X in 2012, the Neo Geo Mini in 2018, the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro in 2020, and Unico released the Neo Geo MVSX in 2020, with another mini coming in 2023. There hasn’t been a dearth of Neo Geo cabinets, but what’s been lacking is a proper Neo Geo mini, which is something fans have wanted for some time.

Yes, there was a product called the Neo Geo Mini, but it’s a small arcade cabinet, which is cool — I have one — but it’s not a mini console in the style of the NES Classic Edition and similar devices. This new, seemingly accidental reveal suggests that there might just be a Neo Geo AES mini on the horizon. If we look at the as a guide, the prospects for a similar console from PLAION are intriguing. The Atari 2600+ is a pretty great machine that can play Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges. It features an improved CX40+ Joystick and comes with a 10-in-1 game cart.

A Neo Geo mini would likely not be used in the same way, as OG carts are incredibly expensive, hard to find, and highly collectible. Still, what would be cool is a digital library built into a mini Neo Geo AES that could play OG MVS or AES game carts, as there are plenty of collectors who have their favorite games collecting dust just waiting to be slotted into a console. Much of this is speculation based on a page on the ESRB website that was posted and then quickly taken down, so it could all be completely incorrect. That said, I hope it isn’t because, as a Neo Geo fan, I’ll be first in line to buy whatever comes of this accidental “leak.”

Are you excited for a new Neo Geo console? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!