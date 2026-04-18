Bethesda Games Only $1.77 for Very Limited Time

Two Bethesda games from yesteryear are only $1.77 for a very limited time. One of the Bethesda games in question hails from 1997, a landmark year for the gaming industry. In fact, it’s easy to argue that 1997 was the greatest year of all time in terms of video game releases. And in a year like 1997, many games were overshadowed, including fellow classics. Meanwhile, the other Bethesda game in question hails from 2001, but unlike the other Bethesda game on sale, it did not get overshadowed. It was one of the best games of the year, which was also stacked, but not quite as much.

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While not a hit from this era, there is no denying that Midway Studios San Diego’s first-person shooter, Doom 64, was a cult-classic. It serves as the second spin-off in the series and fourth game overall, and it was not made by series developer id Software. Those who have never tried it can grab a Steam copy for $1.77 until April 26, courtesy of Fanatical. It is also available for $1.99 on the PlayStation Store and $2.49 on the Nintendo eShop. The retro first-person shooter is available on Xbox platforms, but it’s not currently discounted on Xbox. Meanwhile, and additionally, Return to Castle Wolfenstein is also available for this same price point of $1.77, also via Fanatical, and also until April 26. This fellow first-person shooter is not available on any modern consoles, so there are no console deals to bolster the offering.

1997 First-Person Shooter Glory

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When the original DOOM 64 was released, it was an N64 exclusive, as its name implies. And it stayed stranded on the Nintendo 64 until 2020, when a remaster was done by Nightdive Studios. And it is this remaster that is available for $1.77.

The original game earned a 73 on GameRankings back in the day. Interestingly enough, the remaster scored a bit higher, coming in with a range of scores of 77 to 77.

2001 First-Person Shooter With All Its Nostalgia

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Return to Castle Wolfenstein has never received a modern release, let alone a remaster, so this deal is for the 2001 classic with all its original nostalgia. For those unfamiliar with the game, it serves as a reboot for the franchise, and it notably got a sequel, Wolfenstein, in 2009. Then the series was rebooted again in 2014, with the release of Wolfenstein: The New Order, which is loosely connected.

Upon release, the Gray Matter Studios and Activision game earned an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated first-person shooters of the early 2000s.

It’s important to note that Bethesda was not involved in these two games when they were originally released, but it was involved with the remaster of DOOM 64, and it now owns the games and series in question through its eventual ownership of id Software.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.