Disney Launches Sleep Hotline to Help Kids Go to Sleep

Having trouble getting to sleep? Disney has a solution for that.

To celebrate the launch of their new character-themed Disney’s Sleep Shop line of sleepwear, the company is offering a special hotline that parents can call and let their kids hear a special bedtime message from their favorite characters. Shop Disney announced the hotline in an Instagram post yesterday. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It works pretty simply. Just call 877-7-MICKEY and choose from a menu of beloved Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy. You can only listen to one character per call — if you want both Mickey and Minnie to say goodnight you’ll have to call twice — but that’s only a small inconvenience for the opportunity for the beloved characters to tuck kids in.

As for the messages themselves each character recording runs for about twenty seconds in which the characters acknowledge that the listener has likely brushed their teeth and put on their pajamas for bed. While the recordings are generic — there is no opportunity to interact with voice prompts — they maintain a personal feel. Each character tells the listener a bit about their day. Mickey talks about reading Pluto his favorite book, Minnie chats about her garden, Daisy talks about the picnic she went on and her dinner plans, Goofy talks about shooting hoops with Mickey, and Donald? Well, who knows what the famously flabbergasted duck was up to, but he hopes you have a very good day tomorrow.

While the hotline is clearly geared towards kids and bedtime, it has its own amusing charm that will bring a smile to the face of even the most grownup Disney fan. After all, the characters featured in the bedtime hotline are iconic and have all had their places in childhood for decades. However, if you want to call Mickey (or any of the other characters) to say goodnight you’ll need to take advantage of it while you can. The hotline is only available through August 31.

What do you think of Disney’s bedtime hotline? Let us know in the comments below!

[ H/T: ScaryMommy ]