Disney World Being Sued Over Ruined Engagement

Things weren’t so magical at the Magic Kingdom for one man’s planned proposal and now he’s taking legal action against Walt Disney World.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, in 2015 a New York man named Marc Rubin was asked by staff to move out of the way of a parade route in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom. Rubin, who was selecting a place to propose in front of, allegedly did not take the request well and assaulted the employee, Nicole Guzman-Ortiz. Now, he’s suing the park for $15,000.

Guzman-Ortiz told authorities at the time of the incident that Rubin screamed in her face and grabbed her when she asked him to move approximately 3 feet out of the way of the parade route. Rubin was arrested and ultimately pled no contest to disorderly conduct as well as paid a fine for $100 plus court costs. Now, though, Rubin is suing the theme park for negligence, false arrest or imprisonment, alleging that Disney falsely accused him of assault and also didn’t release surveillance video that he says would prove his claim.

In his lawsuit, Rubin also claims that he asked for a “brief delay” to allow others in his group to return from a concession stand, but that when the request was denied a “verbal altercation ensued”, but not a physical one.

Rubin’s account differs from the incident report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. In that report, Guzman-Ortiz told authorities that “Marc [Rubin] grabbed her shirt collar and threaten(ed) to punch her in the face.” A manager did report to the scene and while they did not see the physical altercation, he did witness “Marc’s demeanor and arrogance.”

Following the incident, Rubin was escorted first to the park’s security office and was later arrested, rendering it impossible for him to propose at the end of the park’s nighttime festivities as planned. Disney plans to respond to the allegations in court.

“The safety of the people who work in and visit our parks is very important to us,” a spokesperson said. “We will respond to the allegations as appropriate in court.

