‘Dr. Horrible’ Reunion Announced for San Diego Comic-Con

A Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog reunion is set for San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Dark Horse Comics announced its Comic-Con plans this week and among them is a reunion of the creative forces behind Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. Dr. Horrible himself, Neil Patrick Harris, is notably absent from the guest list, but his co-stars Nathan Fillion and Felicia Day will both be there as will creators Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the panel description from Dark Horse:

“In 2008, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog became a beloved web-series. The show tells the story of Dr. Horrible (played by Neil Patrick Harris), an aspiring supervillain; Moist (Simon Helberg), Dr. Horrible’s minion; Captain Hammer (Nathan Fillion), his nemesis; and Penny (Felicia Day), their shared love interest. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this popular show by joining creator Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Nathan Fillion, Felicia Day, and Maurissa Tancharoen for a lively discussion and celebration!”

In April, Harris had spoken about the idea of getting the group back together for a sequel.

“I would be so excited if that were to ever come to pass,” Harris told Newsweek. “From what I hear, Joss Whedon has a couple other irons in the fire. He’s busy doing other massive, time-suck, financially remarkable endeavors. But if there’s ever another writers’ strike, I’ll certainly sign up for the sequel.”

Felicia Day shared similar comments with ComicBook.com during an interview in October 2017.

“You know, Dr. Horrible is one of those things that always comes up, but it’s kind of hard because the creators behind that are now working on the biggest Marvel things in the world,” Day said. “Marvel and DC now, and all that stuff. So I don’t know about that necessarily.”

Joss Whedon has been busy since 2008. He directed Marvel’s The Avengers for release in 2012 and followed that up with the sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, in 2015. He was then hired by DC Films to complete work on the Justice League movie after director Zack Snyder exited the project.

He’s not the only one who has been busy. Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen have been busy executive producing and showrunningMarvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Harris’s comment about a writers’ strike is a reference to the events that led to the original Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog being made. It seems like a similar event may be the only way a sequel comes to pass.

Are you excited about the Dr. Horrible reunion at Comic-Con? Let us know what you think in the comments!