Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Official Synopsis Released

Disney has unveiled the first synopsis for their upcoming Dumbo movie.

“Holt was once a circus star but he went off to war and when he returned, it had terribly altered him,” the synopsis reads. “Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) hires him to take care of Dumbo, a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of the struggling circus troupe. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, entrepeneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the little elephant a star.”

Disney unveiled the first look at Dumbo at CinemaCon in April, providing the first look at the flying elephant in live-action. Here’s what the folks in attendance at CinemaCon saw from Dumbo:

Danny DeVito rallies people at a circus, getting them excited about Dumbo, “the amazing flying elephant.” Colin Farrell explains this is a whole new story. “The original ends with the elephant flying,” DeVito said. “This one begins with that and goes even further.” DeVito’s character scolds employees for not doing their job and degraded the elephant. His character is struggling as the traveling circus business is dying. Farrell explains Dumbo brings his character closer to his kids.

The live action Dumbo is directed by Tim Burton, on a script from Ehren Kruger. The film stars Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, and Danny Devito.

Dumbo is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.