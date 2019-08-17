Dunkin’ Unveils New Fall Menu Complete with Apple Cider Donuts, Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte may be hitting stores later this month, but fans of all things fall-flavored can begin to indulge their pumpkin-flavored coffee cravings at Dunkin’ just a few days before that — and pair the beverage with an apple cider-flavored sweet treat at the same time.

Earlier this week, Dunkin’ revealed their fall 2019 menu offering a pumpkin and fall-inspired smorgasbord of options beginning Monday, August 21 nationwide. According to the official Dunkin’ press release, the chain’s full fall lineup will feature a new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte as well and new Apple Cider Donut as well as Munchkins donut hole treats. These new offerings will join Dunkin’s pumpkin flavored coffees, donuts, muffins, and K-Cup Pods.

“Dunkin’ continues to take lattes to the next level with signature espresso drinks dressed up with exciting flavors and toppings,” the press release states. “The new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, available hot or iced, features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping for a tasty new seasonal sip.”

The return of pumpkin-flavored goods for the fall shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. While pretty much everything pumpkin-flavored gets a good bit of playful bashing every fall, the reality is that the flavor offerings remain popular. Dunkin’ even references that in their press release, noting that “consumers’ passion for pumpkin is rising, with annual sales of pumpkin flavored products up 15.5% in 2018 and setting an all-time high for the past five years, according to Nielsen.”

Of course, pumpkin isn’t for everyone. For some, fall is about apple cider Dunkin’ has those consumers covered as well. “The taste of apple cider sweetens the season with Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut, featuring an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar.”

Dunkin’s full fall menu will arrive at participating locations nationwide by August 21.

