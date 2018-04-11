Exclusive: The Belko Experiment Tie-In Comic

Orion Releasing, LLC and ComicBook.com today debuted a comic book tie-in to the forthcoming Orion/Blumhouse Tilt release The Belko Experiment from director Greg McLean and screenwriter James Gunn.

(Photo: Orion Releasing, LLC/ComicBook.com)

Everything you need to know about The Belko Experiment

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comic was written by ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame and features art by Gerard Conte with coloring and lettering by Manny Mederos.

The comic, an 8-page story titled “Into the Chaos,” centers on Keith, the character played by Max Steel and Silicon Valley star Josh Brener.

While the movie blends horror and suspense elements with an undercurrent of black comedy, “Into the Chaos” focuses primarily on the suspense aspect, trying to imagine what it would be like to be inside the mind of a character who arrived at work one morning and then inexplicably found themselves locked inside of a bloody spectacle with no idea who the next victim might be.

You can read The Belko Experiment: Into the Chaos in the attached image gallery[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=5260].

The film centers on 80 American employees in an office building in Bogota, Colombia, who are locked inside their office and forced to battle one another to the death by a mysterious voice coming from the building’s public address system.

It’s an ensemble movie, and while there’s one character who emerges quickly as the “main” main character — Mike Milch, played by John Gallagher, Jr. — there are a handful of others who play big roles and most of them are, at least at first, not bad guys.

Keith is one such character, and one of the more memorable and likable of the supporting cast, with a memorable “boiling point” in the movie, around which one of the scenes in the comic is centered.

The cast also includes Adria Arjona (True Detective), John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil, Scrubs), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Melonie Diaz (Fruitvale Station).

The film was directed by Greg McLean (The Darkness, Wolf Creek), written and produced by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and produced by Peter Safran (The Conjuring, Annabelle).

More from The Belko Experiment: Office Squabble | Trailer #2 | Orion returns with Belko

The Belko Experiment comes out March 17, with preview screenings beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.