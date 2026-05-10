Steam’s Most-Wishlisted Game Confirmed Day One Steam Deck Verified

Steam’s next big game is out this week, and it has been confirmed that it will be Steam Deck Verified right out of the box. This means that ahead of the release of the PC game, Valve has tested it and can confirm that it runs from start to finish and works with both the machine’s built-in display and controls. Now, there have been examples of Steam games getting the Steam Deck verification badge and then not running very well on the machine, so unfortunately, this is currently not a guarantee, but it is at least a guarantee that it will be playable.

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More specifically, Unknown Worlds Entertainment is set to release its underwater survival game, Subnautica 2, on May 14. Ahead of this, it is now Steam Deck Verified. Considering the game’s two predecessors are both Steam Deck Verified, it’s not surprising Subnautica 2 is as well, but there was no gurantee it would be at launch. Many games go through this process after launch.

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Steam’s Most Wishlisted Game

On Steam right now, Subnautica 2 is the most wishlisted game, ahead of titles like Deadlock, Forza Horizon 6, Light No Fire, Blight: Survival, Fable, Kingmakers, and more. It also has the third most followers, behind only Deadlock and Oku. Meanwhile, it has by far the most secen-day gain of wishlists at nearly 20,000. The next closest is only about 8,000. All of this is to say, this is one of the most anticipated Steam releases of 2026.

For those unfamilair with the game and the series, Subnautica debuted in 2015 via early access before a full release in 2018. In the process it earned an 87 on Metacritic and sold millions of copies. Three years later, a spin-off, Subnautica: Below Zero, was released. This was originally supposed to be DLC for the first game. It earned an 82 on Metacritic and didn’t sell as well. Now, eight years after the release of a first game, a true sequel is on the horizon. Whether it will deliever on the anticipation remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen how robust its Steam Deck support is.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.