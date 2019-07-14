Fazoli’s Introduces 3 New Chicken Parm Dishes

Fazoli’s is kicking off their summer offerings on the right foot, introducing three updated takes on a classic Chicken Parmigiano dish. The nation’s biggest fast food Italian joint is now offering a Chicken Parm Pasta Duo, Chicken Parm Breadstick Slider, and Chicken Parm Fries, making it your one-stop shop for your fried chicken and pasta needs.

Though Fazoli’s has long had a regular Chicken Parm on their menu, the main dish is kicked up another notch as the fried chicken patty on top of both baked spaghetti and Fettucini Alfredo. The Chicken Parm Slider is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — Fazoli’s crispy chicken on a bed of Mariana and parmesan cream sauce before being topped with a delightful pesto. Like all other Fazoli’s sandwiches, the sandwich resides in a classic breadstick slider bun.

The most intriguing of the three Chicken Parm items has to be the fries. What appears to be large chicken fries are tossed in a parmesan spice blend before being served with Fazoli’s Spicy Tomato Pepper sauce. The full item descriptions for the three new Chicken Parm dishes — plus two other new offerings — can be found below.

Chicken Parm Pasta Duo – Baked Chicken Parmigiano or Fettuccini Alfredo? Why decide when you can have both? Two oven-baked favorites in one dish – baked Fettuccine Alfredo side-by-side with Chicken Parmigiano on top of baked spaghetti.

Chicken Parm Breadstick Slider – Crispy chicken topped with marinara and parmesan cream sauce baked with mozzarella and finished with a basil pesto drizzle, served on a buttery garlic breadstick slider bun.

Chicken Parm Fries – Perfect for a quick snack or to share – chicken parm fries breaded and lightly fried, garnished with a parmesan spice blend and served with Spicy Tomato Pepper dipping sauce.

Pepperoni BLT Breadstick Slider – Fazoli’s spin on a classic summer staple – crispy bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and mayo topped with crispy pepperoni chips, served on a buttery garlic breadstick slider bun.

Orange Cream Cheesecake – Nothing says “summer” like the new Orange Cream Cheesecake – New York cheesecake swirled with orange cream and topped with a sweet citrus glaze.

