‘Fight Club 3’: Check Out This Exclusive First Look at the Emerald City Comic Con Variant

Dark Horse Comics has announced that they will have a Fight Club 3 #1 Convention Exclusive variant, which will debut at Emerald City Comic Con, which runs from March 14 through March 17.

Fight Club 3 #1’s ECC Convention Exclusive cover is by Becky Cloonan and you can get your hands on it next weekend for $10 if you’re at the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full cover, along with the official solicitation for the issue (which was released last month), below.

The ECCC Cloonan variant will be limited to 5 per person per day at the convention, and will be available at conventions that Dark Horse is present at while supplies last.

FIGHT CLUB 3 #1:

Cover Art: Becky Cloonan

Price: $10

Limit: 5 per person per day

Debut: Emerald City Comicon 2019 (March 14-17)

Availability: Available at shows where Dark Horse Comics has a booth, while supplies last.

In 2019, fans of FIGHT CLUB, FIGHT CLUB 2 and Tyler Durden will learn the answer to a most unexpected question: “What’s the first rule of fatherhood?”

Bestselling novelist Chuck Palahniuk, Eisner Award winning artist Cameron Stewart, letterer Nate Piekos of Blambot, colorist Dave McCaig and acclaimed cover artist David Mack will collaborate on the follow-up to the NEW YORK TIMES bestselling graphic novel FIGHT CLUB 2. In the 12 part monthly comic book maxi series FIGHT CLUB 3, Marla Singer is about to deliver her second child, but the daddy isn’t her husband—it’s Tyler Durden, who’s very invested in his heir, and the world he’ll inherit.

Marla, her first son, and her husband—the unnamed narrator in the novel, who now goes by Balthazar—live in a run-down motel in a sketchy neighborhood. In the FIGHT CLUB 2 graphic novel Tyler transformed Project Mayhem into Rize or Die. Now, a new group has implemented a ruthless and deviant plan to fine-tune mankind, leading Balthazar to forge an unlikely alliance … with Tyler Durden.

“FIGHT CLUB 3 is about what happens when you need to team up with your enemy,” said Chuck Palahniuk. “And the situation is even more complicated here, given Tyler Durden and Balthazar’s unique relationship.” Palahniuk promises this go-round will unite the most unlikely elements of his fictional worlds. “And, yes, bodily fluids will be exchanged.” said Palahniuk.

FIGHT CLUB 3 issue #1 will have variant covers by David Mack, Kirbi Fagan (Bait), and Duncan Fegredo (Hellboy: The Wild Hunt). Upcoming issues will have variant covers by a bevy of all star creators, including Colleen Coover, Francesco Francavilla, Steve Morris, Cameron Stewart, and Eric Wilkerson.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!