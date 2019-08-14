Four Loko Unveils New Boozy Seltzer

The Hard Seltzer market is buzzing and Four Loko is dying to leave its footprint. The company took to its social media platforms this week to tease they’re entering the market with the hardest seltzer yet. According to marketing material released by parent company Phusion Projects, Four Loko Sour Seltzer will carry a staggering 14 percent ABV (Alcohol by volume).

Compared to other Hard Seltzers, it’s nearly triple the booze. For example, Mark Anthony’s market-dominating White Claw has a 5 percent ABV. Mark Anthony is also the parent company behind Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hard Seltzers ran so we could fly pic.twitter.com/g5ilBIyhl4 — Four Loko (@fourloko) August 13, 2019

So far it has yet to be seen which flavors Four Loko will be offering exactly, though the social media posts tease a Blue Raspberry flavor. Within the past year alone, Nielsen suggests the Hard Seltzer has grown over 200 percent with the product set to become a $2.5 billion group by 2021. In fact, a particularly strong Fourth of July weekend did wonders for the industry earlier this summer, selling enough fizzing adult drinks to surpass sales totals for 2018 altogether.

“Strong summer momentum has hard seltzer poised to finish out the year at a new high, exceeding total sales for 2018,” Nielsen beverage alcohol practice manager Caitlyn Battaglia recently told Brewbound. “Assorted packs continue to slowly grab more share of the category with the multi-flavor offerings accounting for nearly 10 percent more dollars for both Fourth of July 2019 and the year-to-date.”